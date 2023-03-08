Shock “10-day” delay to Uig pier re-opening

Due to re-open next week, Uig will remain closed for a longer period than had been hoped.

Repeated requests from the Gazette for information resulted in us being told that a press statement by Highland Council was awaiting clearance from Transport Scotland and Ministers in the Scottish Government.

However, the Gazette understands that the initial delay will be for 10 days until March 23rd. Until then, the current arrangements will continue.

Caledonian MacBrayne appeared to be in the dark although their timetables are due to revert to Uig-Tarbert and Uig-Lochmaddy next Monday. On Wednesday, they were waiting for information that would allow them to contact customers to advise of possible changes to the plans.

One source said: “We believe there is going to be delay but we don’t know for how long. It is absolutely crazy that we are just a few days away from something that has been scheduled for months and nobody seems to know what is going on”.

Meanwhile, Caledonian MacBrayne continue to shuffle vessels around in an effort to maintain lifeline services in the face of continuing break-downs and maintenance over-runs which have hit Uist particularly hard. Asked for a summary of the position, CalMac told the Gazette on Wednesday:- MV Caledonian Isles is in overhaul, confirmed completion delay until 1 April.

- MV Clansman experiencing technical issues and is berthed in Govan. Expected return 13 March.

