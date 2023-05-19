Single isles authority ‘back on the agenda’

Councillors have been told that the proposal is being given serious consideration once again. (Pic: Murdo Macleod)

The plans, described as “radical and transformative”, could bring together functions at present delivered by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, the Western Isles NHS Board, Hebridean Housing Partnership and other organisations.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar first adopted the “single island authority” model as its objective in 2018. However the subject had gone largely into abeyance during the pandemic but has now re-emerged with apparent support from within the Scottish Government.

In the meantime, the model has attracted support from the other islands councils in Orkney and Shetland, as well as some mainland interest. A meeting in Edinburgh in March “adopted a constructive approach and supported work to lead to governance arrangements which are best suited to the unique circumstances of the islands areas”.

A report from Comhairle chief executive, Malcolm Burr, to councillors said: “It was significant that the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care confirmed the involvement of NHS in the work and, while emphasising the need for accountability and power of direction to remain with the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care in relation to specifically NHS matters, it was agreed to proceed on a collaborative basis to develop specific options on what was described as landmark public service reform”.

He added: “An officials’ workshop-style meeting will take place in May to review current proposals, to update these to take account of changed circumstances and to move matters onto the next stage, which should be the development of workable options”.

Mr Burr’s report said that “the Comhairle has consistently presented proposals, both through the Review of Local Governance and in other forums, which are consistent with enhanced democratic accountability, community empowerment, better integration of services and planning and which represent the best option for the maximal retention of jobs, services and local autonomy in and throughout the Western Isles”

Describing the proposals as “both radical and potentially transformative” Mr Burr welcomed recognition of the Comhairle’s “long-held wish for this essential work to proceed, particularly in the light of new and challenging circumstances for the Comhairle and the communities it represents”.

Impetus for the plans to be given serious consideration has come from a “Review of Local Governance” which was first announced by the Scottish Government in 2017 but has only recently been taken off the back burner as part of an agreement with COSLA, the body that represents all Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

Mr Burr’s report states that “the Scottish Government, supported by COSLA, wishes to resume consideration of different models of governance in the islands areas, including the single island partnership model favoured by the Comhairle”.

Gazette comment: Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s commitment to a Single Island Authority covering a wide range of services and extending democratic accountability is 100 per cent correct and they deserve credit for persistence when it appeared to have disappeared off the agenda.

It is five years since the policy was adopted by the Comhairle and even longer since the Scottish Government committed itself to review how local government works. While much has changed during that period, it remains to be seen if Edinburgh is any more open to radical reform of local democracy than it was then.

In the meantime, the process has gone in entirely the opposite direction. The quangos which control so much of island life have become more remote and unaccountable while the Comhairle’s own funding to provide a diminishing range of services has been cruelly reduced.

There is then the current controversy over social care and, when it is all put together, it is clear the tide is still running strongly in favour of centralisation to Edinburgh and against devolution of powers within Scotland.