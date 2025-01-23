Specialist team to conduct fresh search for missing teenager

Aleksandr Benga has been missing since November. (Image: Police Scotland)

​A specialist search team were due to arrive in Lewis tonight (Thursday) to search for 16-year-old Aleksandr Benga who went missing in Stornoway two months ago. He was last seen on Monday, November 18, near the water wheel in the Lews Castle Grounds.

​An extensive search was carried out at the time, involving police, coastguards, mountain rescue volunteers and specialist police divers as well as search dogs. There were 40 to 50 people involved in the search every day, but they found no sign of the missing teenager and the search was called off after two weeks.

The imminent arrival of the new search team follows a successful fundraiser launched on social media by Doreen Cully, who lives on the mainland but was moved to help. Her gofundme campaign had outstripped its original target of £5,000 within just 24 hours, and more than 100 people had donated. It had raised nearly £7,400 at the time of writing.

This enabled the search team to commit to travelling to Lewis, with costs covered.

Explaining why she had launched the fundraiser, Doreen Cully said the ending of the search had left Aleksandr’s mother “without any answers and she is heartbroken”. Together with family friend Leona Rawlinson, she had approached Viktoria “to offer some help to try and find any outside assistance” and with her blessing they began liaising with the charity Specialist Search Dog.

Doreen said it was “really quite incredible” the fundraiser had met its original target so quickly and thanked everyone who had donated. She said the target amount would “continue to rise to allow for future searching or additional costs”.

The team were due to be in Lewis from Thursday evening until Monday morning and have been offered free accommodation, free passage on the ferry from CalMac, and been offered the use of the Tweedtastic shop on Cromwell Street as a base for operations.

Full day searches were due to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, although these will be weather dependent and there are concerns over the forecast, with weather warnings in place.

Specialist Search Dog is a registered charity and it is expected that six to eight people will be in Lewis, accompanied by around five dogs. They will also include drone experts.

Announcing the start of the fundraiser on social media, Doreen Cully acknowledged “a number of scams” had been set up soon after Aleksandr went missing. To reassure the public this gofundme was genuine, Viktoria spoke to the press.

Viktoria stressed that she was not critical of the original search efforts.

She said it was “a shame that police doesn’t have enough resources and funding from government to keep searching longer” but added: “Police, coastguard, specialist search team and all involved did amazing job. I don’t blame everyone for that matter.

“The police did great amount of work especially in the first few days and I’m really grateful for they work and support.”