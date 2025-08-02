Speculation mounts over Goat Island shipbuilder

An artist's impression of how the new ship will look

​Concerns are being expressed about the fate of an electric vessel project which attracted a £6.2 million government grant but has left a vessel stranded on a Stornoway slipway for the past four months.

The vessel being built by Coastal Workboats at Goat Island was originally intended to be trialled in Shetland, running between Papa Stour and Westburrafirth for four weeks in the spring of this year. It was hailed as “the UK’s first all-electric vehicle and passenger ferry”.

However, these trials did not materialise and Papa Stour community representative, Jane Puckey, said there has been little support for what she described as a “pie in the sky” idea with doubts about the vessel’s suitability for rough sea conditions.

Coastal Workboats told Shetland News in April that the project had been impacted by “changing circumstances”.

Their spokesperson told the Shetland News: “We understand that it is disappointing for Shetland to miss out on the opportunity to be part of such a pivotal and pioneering moment in marine development.

“However, we must now concentrate the project’s focus on areas and methods that will ensure its success and widest possible learning. This means that the trial will now take place in two separate locations to address two separate marine markets”.

Since then, the vessel has continued to occupy the Goat Island slipway and does not appear to have been completed or taken to the water, leading to speculation locally about its future.

The Gazette contacted Coastal Workboats this week in an effort to clarify the position but had not received a response as we went to press. The business is now based at Honiton in Devon, having moved its premises last year.

In November 2023, Coastal Workboats announced that they had entered into a ten year lease with Stornoway Port Authority “which sees the Devon company relocating their fabrication to the Stornoway site”.

They added: “Initially, Coastal Workboats will be constructing an electric workboat funded by a £6.2 million grant from the UK Government”.

In September last year, Highlands and Islands Enterprise announced a grant of £166,547 for “a project to build the UK’s first all-electric workboat of its class (and) to purchase innovative equipment to help the business”.

At the time HIE said that “not only is this project helping to create well-paid jobs in Stornoway, it also helps with the wider efforts to attract and retain working age people in the area.

"It will make a significant contribution to the marine sectors’ transition to net zero and we look forward to working with the business as it develops”