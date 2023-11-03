SSE station plan needs revised

Stornoway Historical Society have called for a “full-scale cultural heritage appraisal” of a site earmarked by Scottish and Southern Energy for a converter station related to the proposed interconnector with the mainland.

The historical society has called for a relocation closer to the Arnish deep water port.

The Society is concerned that “little or no trace will remain” of the Lewis Chemical Works site. This relates to an industrial development instigated by the landlord, Sir James Matheson, in the mid-19th century.

In a statement, the society said: “The structure is planned to occupy a site named Creed North, located on the north side of the River Creed, immediately behind the properties opposite the Creed Lodge on the Harris Road.

“According to the SSEN flier, this is the selected site and no longer figures officially in the consultation. The ground area required for the structure is approximately 93,000 square metres, which is roughly equivalent to three times the area of the Western Isles Hospital site”.

The Society say that Historic Environment Scotland will be consulted at some point in the application process and “call for a full-scale cultural heritage appraisal of the site”. They add that there is plenty room on a separate site on Arnish between the deep water port and Arnish Point.

Their statement continues: “Arnish had been previously considered as an option but had been de-selected mainly because of the amount of rock-blasting required in order to achieve a level base for the construction.” The Society encourages members and others to visit an SSEN drop-in consultation to be held next Wednesday in the Caberfeidh Hotel.

Matheson bought Lewis in 1844 after making his fortune as an opium trader in China. He invested £33,000 in an industrial process to turn peat into paraffin at the Chemical Works.

The venture lasted from 1857 to 1874 and some traces of the structures and tram lines remain, as well as a memorial stone.

SSE have been asked for comment.