SSEN are advised to “think again on site”

The Stornoway Trust is to engage with Scottish and Southern Energy Networks in an effort to identify a more acceptable site for the high voltage converter station which is critical to renewable energy developments on Lewis.

The extent of the pollution, from silt and sludge, is plain to see.

Trust factor Iain Maciver stressed this week that SSEN did not seek Trust approval before nominating the controversial site at Marybank. The permission they sought and received from the Trust, as landlord, was to investigate various sites within the area.

He said the Trust warned that some were likely to be unacceptable but that SSEN went public with its choice of preferred site without further discussion. Since then, strong opposition has been voiced from various quarters – most recently Stornoway Angling Association.

Mr Maciver said: “I think it would be in everyone’s interests if they will look at this again and come up with a site that is more acceptable. The Trust is more than willing to engage with them in order to find a better solution and there are certainly other sites”.

The issue, which is critical to the overall plans for onshore and offshore windfarms that are in turn dependent on an interconnector, continued to intensify this week with protests from Stornoway Angling Association about a pollution incident on December 20th which they attributed to “exploratory groundworks by sub-contractors to SSEN”.

In a statement, the Association said: “This incident confirms the unsuitability of the Creed North site for the HVDC project. The massive disruption to the adjacent moorland, not only during but also after construction, will result in all sorts of unwanted pollutants entering the river. Diversion channels and a few walls will be no match for the forces of nature”.

Noting the converter station is an “essential component” of renewable energy plans, the statement refers to the “de-selection” by SSEN of an alternative site at Arnish and the range of opposition to the current proposal.

Also among the objectors are Marybank and Maryhill Community Association who said: “As a community we cannot understand with the many miles of moorland at their disposal, SSEN are insisting on constructing this megabuilding on the doorstep of any residential area."

When the issue was discussed by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s development committee last month, there was strong criticism of the site selected by SSEN. However, it is likely that a planning application would be “called in” the Scottish Government if SSEN persist with this site..

ON THE CREED pollution incident, SSEN told the Gazette this week: “We were made aware of run-off from a hard-standing parking area adjacent to the weir on the River Creed reaching the river following heavy rain. Work had already been stopped and the site closed down for the festive season, however we immediately arranged for our subcontractor to attend and install silt mitigation measures and put in place additional drainage channels to prevent any further sediment run-off from reaching the river. These mitigation measures were continuously monitored.”

They said they were “aware of the sensitivities around salmon spawning” and added: “We are working closely with local representatives from SEPA, Outer Hebrides Fisheries Trust and the Stornoway Angling Association to keep them informed of the mitigation measures that have been put in place as well as any future activities on site, and are expecting to meet with them on site later this week."