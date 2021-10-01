St Kilda Trail: A step forward
The concept of a St Kilda Trail – Slighe Hiort – has taken a major step forward with three community organisations uniting to sign a Memorandum of Understanding when they met at Seallam in Harris last weekend.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 11:03 am
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 11:03 am
Endorsing the latest development, Joanna Peteranna of HIE said: "This is a significant milestone for Slighe Hiort and is a real mark of commitment to delivering the three St Kilda projects and the associated benefits for the whole of the Outer Hebrides. HIE looks forward to continuing to support the development of Slighe Hiort."
Cllr Donald Crichton, Chairman of the Comhairle’s Sustainable Development Committee congratulated the groups for their hard work over a number of years. He said: “The signing of the Slighe Hiort MoU between three ambitious community organisations is the culmination of a lot of hard work and effort.
Continued on page 3