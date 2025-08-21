Statistics underline population crisis

The number of children entering primary one this year in island schools points to a deeply worrying trend

​The demographic crisis facing the Western Isles is revealed in stark form by figures published last week by the National Records of Scotland, based on information updated from the 2022 census.

​They show that, of all 32 council areas in Scotland, the Western Isles has had by far the highest loss of its under-15 population over the decade to last June – a reduction of 13.03 per cent.

The comparative figures for Orkney and Shetland respectively are 1.23 and 7.47 per cent, highlighting the fact that while the problem is not unique to the Western Isles, it is more acute here than anywhere else in Scotland.

According to figures supplied by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar this week, there is immediate evidence of how rapidly the decline is taking effect. The number of children entering P1 across the Western Isles this week was 30 per cent lower than the number leaving P7 – 192 against 275.

The Scottish Records Office figure also show that In the same decade, 2014-24, the Western Isles suffered Scotland’s biggest loss of working age population, between 16 and 64 years old, which is down by 7.84 per cent, compared to 3.31and 5.02 per cent in Orkney and Shetland respectively.

Only in 65s and over has the Western Isles seen an increase in population, up by 10.8 per cent in the course of a decade, reinforcing concerns that an increasingly elderly population is unable to provide the services it requires.

The figures bear out repeated warnings from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, the Western Isles NHS Board and others that without radical action, including increased house building and an urgent review of the local authority funding settlement, the implications for the Western Isles are grim.

In response to the figures, Comhairle leader Paul Steele said: “Depopulation is the Comhairle’s top priority”. He pointed to initiatives like the Uist Repopulation Zone Project and expressed hopes that the Islands Growth Deal and other major developments “will increase opportunities for people to live and work in the Western Isles”.

However, Councillor Steele added: “Alongside this work it is important that the Comhairle receives the funding and support required to deliver services and develop infrastructure that will allow and encourage families to settle in our communities”.

The same trends are commented upon in the annual report of the Integrated Joint Board which oversees the integration of NHS and social care provision, currently facing its own related crisis.

It states: “The current ratio between death and births is very disturbing. For the calendar year 2024 it was a ratio of 1: 0.46, which means for every two deaths there is under one birth, compared to a Scottish average of 1:0.75.

“This is unsustainable and will lead to faster reduction in the Islands population and a reduction in school rolls in the short term and in the long term less population to work and provide Health and Social Care services.

“Certain geographical areas of the Western Isles have been hit harder, with some postcode areas not having a birth for over 2 years”.