Step forward for Gaelic cultural space

Tearloch Wilson is one of the directors.

Social enterprise venture An Taigh Ceilidh CIC hope to change the use of the former Stornoway Memorials shop on the town’s Church Street, for use as a bookshop, coffee shop and workshop/event space.

The developer’s bid to change the external paint colour of the premises has also been agreed by planning authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Conditions concerning noise levels to protect the amenity of neighbouring premises, have been attached to the consen, and operation of the premises has also been limited from 9am to 7pm on any day unless alternative hours are agreed with the Comhairle.

The Comhairle’s formal letter of consent sent for the development stated that the proposal is of “an appropriate nature, use and scale such that – subject to conditions – it will not give rise to unacceptable amenity impacts and is suitably compatible with neighbouring uses; and the alternative colour will have a positive impact on the site and surroundings”.

They added that subject to conditions, “the development complies with the provisions of the Outer Hebrides Local Development Plan.”

The venture was set up by Gaelic campaigners on the island as means of creating a dedicated space for the language and culture to thrive, with regular events for speakers and learners of all levels.