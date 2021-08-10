Step forward for harbour development
Stornoway Port Authority has awarded £2.5 million worth of contracts as part of its wider £12 million investment in the Newton Basin/Goat Island development.
The contract for a new marine engineering workshop has been handed to Ayrshire-based 3b Construction, alongside a large subcontract package to local company, Breedon Hebrides, who were the main contractor for the original Goat Island slipway project back in 1950.
The project will provide two covered repair bays within the new building, one of which will be available on a long-term lease, and the other short-term, allowing local businesses to create skilled jobs and further utilise the port’s facilities.
The development will also see the construction of an external vessel wash-down area using a new 100-tonne boat hoist. The existing slipway will continue to serve larger vessels unable to use the boatlift, whilst a new public slipway will accommodate small vessels.
The overall project has been funded by a variety of bodies. Highlands and Islands Enterprise have approved finance of £3.5 million, while £2.75 million comes from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Scottish Government, via the Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.
Alex MacLeod, Stornoway Port Authority chief executive, said: “This is a hugely exciting project and one that is central to the port’s vision for the future. Partnering with the correct contractors is critical to ensure the successful delivery of the development, so we are delighted to be working alongside 3b Construction and Breedon Hebrides – two vastly experienced businesses with a track record of success.”