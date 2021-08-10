Step forward for harbour development

Alex Maceod: "Hugely exciting project"

The contract for a new marine engineering workshop has been handed to Ayrshire-based 3b Construction, alongside a large subcontract package to local company, Breedon Hebrides, who were the main contractor for the original Goat Island slipway project back in 1950.

The project will provide two covered repair bays within the new building, one of which will be available on a long-term lease, and the other short-term, allowing local businesses to create skilled jobs and further utilise the port’s facilities.

The development will also see the construction of an external vessel wash-down area using a new 100-tonne boat hoist. The existing slipway will continue to serve larger vessels unable to use the boatlift, whilst a new public slipway will accommodate small vessels.

The overall project has been funded by a variety of bodies. Highlands and Islands Enterprise have approved finance of £3.5 million, while £2.75 million comes from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Scottish Government, via the Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.