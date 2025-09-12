“Step forward” on negotiations over grid access

Communities say they are being sidelined in terms of grid access

There have been positive responses this week to calls for all parties to decisions about grid access for community energy projects to meet, in order to bring clarity to the process.​

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SSEN Transmission welcomed the proposal and in a letter to this week’s Gazette calls on “government, Ofgem, NESO and developers to work together to remove barriers for community generators”.

Torcuil Crichton MP also supported the call for a meeting in order for there to be “a single voice” for communities to deal with on the issue. He has held talks with SSEN, NESO (the system operator) and Ofgem (the regulator) and is urging them to formulate a one shop solution for community energy.

Mr Crichton said: “The message is getting through that this is a serious issue which has to be addressed sooner rather than later. The first step is to identify where exactly responsibility and decision-making lie”.

In the most clear-cut statement yet, SSEN Transmission has distanced the business from decisions which have led to at least two community projects – Knock and Swordale and West Side – having firm offers of interconnector capacity made and then taken away.

The letter states: “SSEN Transmission is a strong advocate for the regulatory changes that are needed to remove obstacles to community energy projects connecting to the grid, and have prioritised this in our engagement with Government, Ofgem and the National Energy System Operator (NESO)”. (See page 6).

Meanwhile, there have also been positive steps by NESO to engage with community energy promoters, via its Regional Energy Strategic Planning team, otherwise known as RESP Scotland, who visited Lewis at the end of August.

Calum Macdonald, former MP and development director of Point and Sandwick Trust, said afterwards: “We believe our example shows the economic and social importance of increasing the number and scale of community energy projects so that local economies across Scotland can benefit fully. We were very pleased at the level of interest shown by the NESO team and look forward to further engagement”.

Knock and Swordale Community Company’s Angus Macdonald said: “It was a significant step forward to have representatives from RESP in Lewis to see both the hugely positive benefits of existing community-owned energy schemes and the seemingly intractable obstacles being placed in the way of potential new schemes.

“It would be good to see a similar level of interest from both the Scottish and UK Governments and to have their representatives visit the islands immediately. This would help them to understand the transformative potential of community renewables and the need to institute urgent changes to a regulatory system that is biased against small communities”.

He called for the various bodies to unite and “take on the might of the private operators to make room for community developers”.

NESO director and chief engineer Julian Leslie commented: “This has been a great opportunity to meet with community-owned energy groups from across the Western Isles. We look forward to continuing this collaboration as we develop Regional Energy Strategic Plans”.