Storas Uibhist told to “remember the vision” amid internal feud

​Community landowner, Stòras Uibhist, was in turmoil this week following the resignation of the chairman, Iain Stephen Morrison, after less than four months in the role.

Mr Morrison was not available for comment but his resignation as a director of Sealladh na Beinne Mòire, the parent company of Stòras Uibhist, is confirmed on the Companies House web-site to have taken effect on January 13th.

He took over last September after the election of a new board member, John Daniel Peteranna, by a large majority signalled a mood among the Stòras membership for change. Mr Peteranna defeated the incumbent Norman Macaskill by 309 votes to 91.

This was followed by Mr Morrison being elected as chairman in place of Mary Schmoller.

However, it is understood he and the vice-chair, Ronnie Mackenzie, have faced a continuing stand-off on a range of issues with Ms Schmoller’s allies, leading to charges and counter-charges of bullying and obstruction.

One of the key figures in the founding of Stòras Uibhist, Father Michael Macdonald, called this week for everyone involved to stand back and “remember the original vision” which was to benefit the community and stem depopulation.

Father Macdonald, who was the original vice-chair, said: “Those of us who started out on this journey more than 20 years ago had a vision that we could, through the purchase of the estate assets, put a dent in depopulation and bring economic benefit for the whole community.

“It is now time for everyone to put other interests aside and remember the original vision. Otherwise, it is very difficult to see where this is leading”.

Mr Morrison withdrew several weeks ago on health grounds before tendering his resignation. Mr Mackenzie has been acting chair since the New Year with the board evenly split between the two factions.

At the time of his election as chair, Mr Morrison promised “significant reform”, adding: “It is imperative we work to make our company sustainable, while at the same time improving the economy and environment of our estate, furthering the interests of the community”.

The finances of Stòras are heavily dependent on earnings from three wind turbines which were installed in the early days of community ownership. All the other subsidiaries of Sealladh na Beinne Mòire have been loss-making and subsidised by the turbines.

Last September, Mr Morrison told the Gazette in an interview: “The turbines have entered the second stage of their life.

"They are going to cost more to maintain and there will be a huge cost involved in replacing them, so we really have to ensure that there is a sustainable future for the company as a whole”.

Last November, it seemed that change was under way when Stòras appointed consultants to help create a “five-year strategic vision, to ensure that the whole community is heard and the strategy is ambitious yet actionable”.

This process is now in doubt while the board stand-off continues.