​Stornoway post office targeted for closure

Any moves to close the post office on Francis Street "will be resisted"

Stornoway Post Office is one of 115 under threat of closure in a hit-list announced by the Post Office on Wednesday following a “strategic review”.

The Post Office – its corporate reputation already damaged by the Horizon scandal – says it is looking towards a “franchise model” with private operators taking over the remaining Crown Offices which are directly run by the organisation.

These include Inverness, Kirkwall and Stornoway, all of which are on the list of potential closures.

The vast majority of Post Offices around the country are already run as franchises and there are two privately run sub-offices in Stornoway. However, the loss of the main Post Office would be a huge blow to town and the island.

Torcuil Crichton MP said: “This will be resisted both locally and nationally. It is essential that the islands retain the full range of services which a Crown Office provides in an accessible location. Every option other than closure must be looked at”.

The announcement has attracted immediate opposition. The general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, Dave Ward, said: "We call on the Post Office to immediately halt these planned closures and the attached consultations - which, historically, have been nothing but paying lip service - and engage with the CWU on protecting jobs and services.

“While we are in the middle of a government review of the Post Office's future, the employer has embarked on its own strategic review. It seems the Post Office has learned no lessons from its chaotic and uncoordinated mistakes of the past”.

Making the announcement at the company's headquarters Post Office chairman, Nigel Railton said: 'The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters.

“We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal”.

He said the overhaul “begins a new phase of partnership during which we will strengthen the postmaster voice in the day-to-day running and operations of the business, so they are represented from the frontline to the boardroom".

Cllr Paul Steele, Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: “I was hugely disappointed to see Stornoway included on a list of Post Offices at risk of closure. The withdrawal of a publicly run services in favour of reliance on private business would increase the vulnerability of this key service moving forward.

"Earlier this year following the decision by TSB to close their Stornoway branch the suggested alternative for TSB customers to carry out bank transactions was Stornoway Post Office. Now these same customers are told that the Post Office service at its long-established location is at risk.

“Island residents already face challenges in sending and receiving parcels to the mainland, and any move that would add to this disadvantage should of course be avoided. While the Post Office offers online alternatives it is important that we safeguard services for those whose first choice is to visit the Post Office and undertake their business within the Branch.

“The Stornoway Post Office branch has provided employment for local professionals for years. I am concerned that the closure of this branch would see the loss of these jobs or their migration to remote positions that do not guarantee employment for individuals based in the Western Isles.”

