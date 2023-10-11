News you can trust since 1917
STORNOWAY-ULLAPOOL FERRY TIMETABLE

Caledonian MacBrayne provided this information after the Gazette went to press this afternoon. At time of posting, there are still no details of the 23 October -1 November timetable via the link provided but continue watching that space!
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 17:58 BST
Travel plans have been frustrated in recent days due to uncertainty over timetables.

There have been numerous complaints in recent days from people unable to finalise their travel plans.

The CalMac statement said: “Passenger and vehicle services for the Stornoway-Ullapool route for 23 October until 1 November have now been finalised.

“Customer bookings for this route will open by noon on Thursday 12 October, and timetables will be available to view on our website here: https://www.calmac.co.uk/stornoway-ullapool-lewis-ferry-winter-timetable.

“Plans for the freight service for this period are being worked on and will be announced as soon as possible.

“Subject to successful berthing trials, it is planned for MV Alfred to operate the freight service, and these will take place once necessary repairs are completed by Pentland Ferries.”

Finlay MacRae, Head of Operations, said: “I am pleased to announce the remaining period of the Stornoway-Ullapool timetable, and I apologise for the delay. With MV Hebridean Isles off service, we are planning for MV Alfred to carry out berthing trials once she has been repaired, and Pentland Ferries hope to have repairs completed by 18 October.

“Further contingency plans are being considered, in the situation that MV Alfred’s berthing trials are unsuccessful and MV Hebridean Isles remains off service.”