Students told to draw on their island resilience​

A group photo of the 2025 graduates in Martin's Memorial. (Image: Malcolm Macleod)

​Graduates and award winners were joined by friends, family and guests to celebrate their success at the UHI North, West and Hebrides’ graduation ceremony in Stornoway last Friday.

Around 40 students attended the ceremony in Martin’s Memorial Church to mark the successful completion of further and higher education programmes.

The ceremony was followed by a celebratory reception at the UHI NWH campus.

Addressing the graduates, Lydia Rohmer, Principal and Chief Executive of UHI North, West and Hebrides, said: “You are now part of a story much larger than your own – the story of our communities who believe in education as a force for renewal. You have shown incredible determination, adaptability and resilience to reach your goal.

Lewis Gillies

“You are now graduating into a world of challenge, but also one of immense possibility, and I hope you will apply what you have learnt to good – whether that is improving opportunities for yourself, your family, your employer or contributing to your community and the wider world.”

Guest speaker, Lewis Gillies (pictured), a successful entrepreneur from Shawbost, reflected on his career in the energy sector.

He said: “Here in the Hebrides, you often hear people talk about the people of the islands and their resilience and creativity and traditions.

"For as long as I can remember there have been people with that background from these islands, passing through this college which I see as a sort of gateway to opportunity. It’s connecting the Islands’ heritage to the much-needed skills and ideas of the future.

“To all those graduating, congratulations. Graduation might feel like the end of something, but I certainly remember when I graduated, I felt like I had got to the end. Looking back now, I realise I had only just got to the start.”

Mace Bearer on the day was Ally Macleod, a lecturer in electrical engineering, and a member of the Board of Management at UHI North, West and Hebrides. His appointment as Mace bearer recognises his passion for training and inspiring the next generation of engineers and electricians, strengthening links with local industry, and his contributions in giving back to the community that supported his own development.

In addition to the presentation of further and higher education awards, staff and students were also recognised for special awards.

They included: Catriona Macarthur, Comunn na Gaidhlig Award for Merit in Gaelic, Year 1; Jane Macmillan, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Gaelic Award, Year 3; Faith Longmuir, The Scarr-Hall Memorial Trust Award; Sinclair Currie, CIB Services Award – Enterprise and Example; John Macaskill, Institution of Mechanical Engineers Award for Best Final Mechanical Project 2025; and Abigail Morrison, Student of the Year Contemporary Film Making in the Highlands and Islands.

Speaking of her journey at UHI NWH, award winner Jane Macmillan said: “I am delighted to have been awarded this. Life is so busy and especially as a student, you just keep going until the next deadline, so it's nice to stop for a second and recognise the hard work I've put in.”

The option to stay at home in Stornoway has been a highlight for Jane who also has a young family.

“I've wanted to be a primary teacher for a long time so when I saw the Gàidhlig agus Foghlam (le urram) course open for the first time three years ago, I jumped at the chance to do it,” she said.

“I'm very settled in Stornoway and have two small children (who were even smaller three years ago) so the option of moving away to study teaching wasn't for me. I was delighted to see this course open up on my doorstep.”

Winner of the CIB Services Award – Enterprise and Example was Sinclair Currie, Carpentry and Joinery MA. Explaining more about his journey at UHI North, West and Hebrides, Sinclair said: “Before I joined UHI North, West and Hebrides I was labouring at Calmax Construction Limited – but I wanted to learn new skills, so I applied for the carpentry and joinery apprenticeship.

“It was great studying here – I was working with good people and learning new skills which will help me in the future. The staff were excellent - always there to keep you on the right track.

“I am now a qualified tradesman and am continuing to develop my skills. I am more confident within myself and couldn’t have done it without the help I’ve received through the college and my employers at Calmax.

“For anyone considering or starting out on their studies, I’d say - keep at it, never doubt yourself and just build your confidence – eventually you’ll be amazed at the rewards it will bring for years to come.”

