Suspend closure threat, Post Office is urged

The Francis Street post office is one of 115 on a "hit list" for closure. (Image: Murdo Maclean)

​An online petition has been launched by Torcuil Crichton MP, opposing potential closure of Stornoway’s main Post Office. Meantime, he intends to ensure that all avenues are pursued to retain the Francis Street office and the jobs which depend on it.

​​The petition calls for a commitment to the retention of Crown Post Office services in the current location, for the Post Office to enter into “meaningful discussions” about how this can be achieved and in the meantime to suspend the threat of closure.

Stornoway Post Office – which has stood on its current site since 1908 – is one of 115 under threat of closure in a hit-list announced by the Post Office last week following a “strategic review”. The Francis Street building is owned by Broadbay Medical Practice and leased to the Post Office, which could prove crucial to future options.

The Post Office says it is looking towards a “franchise model” with private operators taking over the remaining Crown Offices directly run by the organisation. These include Inverness, Kirkwall and Stornoway. The vast majority of Post Offices are already run as franchises and there are two privately run sub-offices in Stornoway.

In the House of Commons, Mr Crichton raised the issue with Business Minister, Gareth Thomas. He said it “would be a dreadful blow for the town, so I urge the Minister and the Post Office to ensure that islanders have full physical access to Crown Post Office services. All options must be considered—except closure.”

Mr Thomas responded: “We are clear about our continuing commitment to ensuring that every community, no matter where in the UK, has access to Post Office services. That commitment has not changed … I would be very happy to meet my hon. Friend to discuss his concerns about his community”.

The announcement by Post Office chairman, Nigel Railton, attracted immediate union opposition. The general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, Dave Ward, said: "We call on the Post Office to halt these planned closures and the attached consultations - which, historically, have been nothing but paying lip service - and engage with the CWU on protecting jobs and services.

“While we are in the middle of a government review of the Post Office's future, the employer has embarked on its own strategic review. It seems the Post Office has learned no lessons from its chaotic and uncoordinated mistakes of the past”.

Making the announcement, Mr Railton said: 'The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters. We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal”.

Neither of the two Stornoway sub-Post Offices is located centrally.

One is within the filling station premises in Newton and the other in the Cearn Shulaisgeir general store. Both are operated by local businessman Angus Campbell.