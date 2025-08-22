Swinney – Don’t blame me for council funding allocation

The First Minister meets with representatives of the Hebridean Housing Partnership.

Scottish Government First Minister John Swinney insisted there was little he could do to redress a major shortfall in the annual allocation given to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar – saying the distribution was based on a formula which is “out of the hands” of ministers.

During a visit to the Western Isles, Mr Swinney met with representatives of the council where the issue of funding was raised.

As previously reported in the Gazette, the Comhairle has seen its revenue allocation fall by 18 per cent over years due to a formula based on population, creating the injustice where demographic change is further punished by a reduction in central support.

Questioned on the inherent unfairness of the funding situation during his visit to the Western Isles, Mr Swinney said: “These patterns of spending are dictated by a distribution formula which is agreed by local government (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities). What it shows is that our strategic decision on local government spending over that period has risen by five per cent.

“What the formula does is take that money and distribute it according to what’s been agreed by local government. So it is out of the hands of the government. Local government are the authors of that formula, not the Scottish Government.”

Comhairle Leader Paul Steele said that the funding is based on “a needs-based formula” which is indeed “agreed by COSLA and endorsed by COSLA leaders”.

However, he added: “The overall amount of funding awarded to councils in Scotland is determined by Scottish Government.

“Following the last budget all local authorities in Scotland had to raise council tax, use reserves, or reduce services to continue the delivery of services to the public.

“Regardless of the formula used to determine the Comhairle’s allocation of funding, the overall revenue grant awarded by Scottish Government is not currently enough and must be increased.”

He said that the council had “received a real terms reduction in funding of 18% from 2013/14 to 2024/25”.

“Comhairle nan Eilean Sair has been disproportionally impacted by the current funding system and has made clear that significant reform is required to allow the Comhairle to continue to deliver services at an acceptable level,” Mr Steele said.

MEANWHILE, during his visit to the Western Isles, Scottish Government First Minister John Swinney announced funding of £690,000 to MG Alba, the organisation which oversees the Gaelic digital channel, while £200,000 was awarded to the Gaelic cultural centre, Cnoc Soilleir, in South Uist.

MG Alba chair John Morrison said: “The money will be used to modernise our media management infrastructure in Stornoway for content and also be used for digital media creation for young people. We will also be using it for reducing our carbon emissions from the building. It’s an important step for strengthening the language, helping the economy and addressing climate change.”

The First Minister also travelled to Uist and visited the new Cnoc Soillier facility in Daliburgh.

Alex O’ Henley, chair of Cnoc Soilleir Ltd, said their funding allocation “allows for the purchase of state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment which will be integral in delivering a bespoke performance and auditorium facility fit for the 21st century".

“The continued support of the Scottish Government and the First Minister’s keen interest in the development of Cnoc Soilleir is warmly welcomed and comes at a time when the construction of Phase Two of the project is well underway," he said.

