Taing do shealbh dha BBC ALBA aig àm na Bliadhn’ Ùire, le Murray MacLeòid

Mar chuideigin aig a bheil Gàidhlig, chan eil mi a’ dol a dh’iarraidh leigseul sam bith ma tha na corragan a’ dol cha mhòr gun iarraidh chun an t-seanail far an cluinn mi cànan m’ àrach, cànan nam bàrd is a’ chiùil agus nan sgeulachd.

Nuair a thig e gu Oidhche na Bliadhn Ùire, co-dhiù, taing do shealbh dha BBC ALBA.

Mar a h-uile seanal eile, tha gu leòr de sgudal agus de sheann phrògraman air tron bhliadhna.

Ach, a-rèir choltais, tha iadsan a tha os a cionn air tuigsinn cho cudromach ‘s a tha prògraman ceart a bhith aig daoine agus iad a’ comharrachadh deireadh na bliadhna ann an cuideachd an teaghlaichean.

Ach, gu deimhinne, chan urrainnear an aon rud a ràdh mu sheanal Beurla na h-Alba, fiù ‘s le buidseat is goireasan is aithne tòrr nas motha.

Cha robh againn ri cur an àirde ri leithid “Only an Excuse” – a-rithist! – ach cha bheag feum a bha sin, oir na àite, bha sreath de phrògraman far an robh daoine ainmeil (co-dhiù nan saoghal fhèin) a’ brunndalaich mu cho cudromach ‘s bha agus a tha cultar na h-Alba. Chan fheumadh tu ach còig mionaidean a chaitheamh a’ coimhead air “Ooh the Banter” mus biodh tu air do shàrachadh glan.

Ach, bha cùisean gu math nas fheàrr air ALBA.

Niall Iain Dòmhnallach is Cathy Bhàn, a thug dhuinn Cèilidh na Bliadhn’ Ùire.

Bha prògram sònraichte aca mun Dr Hay ann an Ùig, Leòdhas. Chan e a-mhàin gun robh e na dhotair teaghlaich air leth, a’ coimhead às dèidh feumalachdan meidigeach na sgìre, ach bha e cuideachd a’ togail bhideoan is dhealbhan, a’ toirt seachad sealladh air a’ choimhearsnachd mar a bha.

Rudeigin coltach ri sin, bha Dùthchas; seann dealbhan fiolm bho na 60an is na 70an ann am Beàrnaraigh, a bha air am fighe a-staigh le agallamhan bho dhaoine san là an-diugh.

Cha robh càil dheth mu dheidhinn fèin-molaidh no mòr-chùis, dìreach sealladh inntinneach air mar a bhios coimhearsnachdan ag atharrachadh tro na ginealaichean. Bha e follaiseach, eu-coltach ri cuid eile, gun robh beagan de smuain a chur a-steach ann.

Agus an uair sin, bha Cèilidh na Bliadhna Ùire, le ceòl mìorbhaileach bho Chòmhlan Ciùil Ghlinn Fhionnainn – dìreach mar a dh’iarraidh tu airson bliadhna ùr thraidiseanta.

‘S dòcha air an taobh eile gun do tharraing Edith Bowman is Lewis Capaldi an t-uabhas òigridh, ach chuirinn teagamh ann.

Tha an-dràsta iomairt a’ dol air adhart aison Albais a bhrosnachadh agus a bhith nas aithnichte – tha a bhith faicsinnich air telebhisean na phàirt dhen sin, còmhla ri oideachadh.

Chan eil càil agam-sa an aghaidh duine sam bith a tha airson cànan Rabaidh Burns is Doric a bhruidhinn agus fàgaidh mi e aig daoine aig a bheil fios tòrr nas fheàrr na tha agam-sa, an e cànan a th’ ann dha-rìribh seach dual-chainnt.

Ach, thug e bliadhnachan mòra dha foghlam tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig an ìre aig a bheil e an-diugh a ruighinn agus an cois sin, seanal telebhisein dhith fhèin, beag is gu bheil am buidseat. Feumar a bhith gu math faiceallach nach tig a h-uile càil a sin a chall ‘s a làgachadh le bhith a’ seasamh gu aon taobh airson àite a thoirt dha Albais.

Tha a’ Ghàidhlig air dearbhadh g’ eil i ann an iomadach dòigh nas fheàrr dheth na h-aonar.

English translation:

With the Hogmanay celebrations now merely a hazy memory of excess, we can concentrate on a return to normality in all sorts of ways, the usual television offering being just one.

As a Gaelic speaker, I make no apologies for the remote control being almost pre-programmed to the channel where I can hear the language of my upbringing, of music and of song and of story-telling.

And when it comes to Hogmanay, at least, thank goodness for BBC ALBA.

Like all other channels, it has its fair share of repeats and utter nonsense throughout the year, but at least it looks like the powers that be have at least recognised the importance of giving people a decent offering as they gather with their families to mark the end of the year.

But, the same certainly cannot be said about its English equivalent, BBC Scotland, even with its far greater resources and profile.

That we were spared yet more repeats of “Only an Excuse” was scant consolation, as it seemed to be replaced with a diet of vacuous nostalgia in which various self-important contributors pontificated about how wonderful Scottish culture was/is. For evidence see “Ooh the Banter”, which was as toe-curlingly cringy as the title suggests.

In comparison, Alba brought us a fascinating documentary on the life and work of a rural GP in Lewis who, other than seeing to the medical needs of the community in a way we don’t see today, also documented their life on an old video camera and in stills.

In similar vein, there was “Duthchas”, which interweaved archive 8mm film footage of everyday life on the island of Berneray from the 60s and ‘70s with interviews and personal recollections of the current generation.

None of it was over-nostalgic or self-congratulatory, merely a sensitive portrayal of how a community changes through the generations. In other words, it contained a little bit of imagination and thought.

And then to welcome in the Hogmanay Bells on Alba, there was “Ceilidh na Bliadhn’ Ur”, this year from Mallaig, with music from the wonderful Glenfinnan Ceilidh Band - just what you would want from a traditional New Year. Maybe Edith Bowman and Lewis Capaldi drew in hordes of young viewers to the other side, but ah hae mae doots.

There is currently a campaign to give the Scots language (though some insist it’s merely a dialect) a higher profile, greater exposure on television being just one aspect of that, along with education.

I bear no ill will to those who wish to express themselves in the language of Robbie Burns and Doric and I’ll leave the debate as to whether it’s a language or dialect to those who know better.

But having fought for years for the establishment of Gaelic education and subsequently a channel dedicated to the language (albeit having to survive on a pittance of a budget), the notion that it may now have to share a platform, and as a result its impact diluted, should fill people with dread.

