Tapping into the cruise sector potential

The new deep water terminal is expected to be completed in 2024.

The event, held at Lews Castle, sold out quickly to more than 100 people. It is organised by Highlands and Islands Enterprise in partnership with the Stornoway Port Authority and Outer Hebrides Tourism.

Representatives will be on hand from VisitScotland, SPA, HIE, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Outer Hebrides Tourism, with delegates having the chance to learn more about destination management and how to take an excursion idea to the next level.

Advertisement

Kathleen Stewart, head of enterprise support at HIE Innse Gall, said: “The development of the Deep Water terminal in Stornoway offers significant opportunities for businesses and communities in Lewis and Harris.

"The islands are incredibly popular destinations and this event will help to unlock potential within the cruise industry and maximise opportunities for local businesses and communities.”

Donald Crichton, chair of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Sustainable Development Committee, said: “This event will provide local businesses and communities with an insight into the needs and wants of the cruise industry by engaging with the enterprises to allow them to sustainably harness the economic value of the local cruise sector.”

Alex MacLeod, chief executive of Stornoway Port Authority, said: “The new Deep Water Terminal will enable Stornoway to welcome the world to our islands to fully enjoy their unique hospitality, culture and history.

Advertisement

"It also represents a major investment in our infrastructure to serve the cruise industry and other sectors. I am looking forward to discussing the transformative change that this project will bring to the Outer Hebrides alongside many of our partners at the upcoming cruise event in Stornoway.”