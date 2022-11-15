‘Terrifying’ situation over lack of fire cover in rural communities

Local fires crews play a vital role in, for example, tackling moorland fires, which are on the increase due to climate change. (Photo: Oli Scraff/Getty Images)

The retention and recruitment of retained crews in rural areas has been a problem for some time now, largely as a result of a lack of a working age population in the more remote communities – and those that do choose to live there tend to commute elsewhere for employment, meaning they are unavailable for long periods, especially through the day.

The issue is further complicated in that all crews have to be trained to a recognised high standard – requiring a major personal commitment – and have to be available for a certain amount of time.

An investigation by STV News found that there were some areas where on certain days in the region there was no cover at all, including in the Western Isles.

All fire personnel in the islands are employed on a retained basis: i.e part-time. While cover in the Stornoway area is adequate – and indeed there are known to have more enquiries than they have spaces – it’s a different case in the more outlying areas, specifically, South Lochs, Uig, the West Side, Ness and Uist.

Highlands and Islands area fire chief Michael Humphreys said: “The safety of our staff is a priority.

“There is no doubt that we experience challenges in recruiting firefighters right across Scotland and it is no different here in Highland.

“However, when we do experience those challenges then we will always maintain fire cover through our business continuity plans and we will continue to attend at every emergency.”

Highlands and Islands Labour list MSP Rhoda Grant tabled a question in the Scottish Parliament asking what steps will be taken to resolve the personnel shortages.

Advertisement

She has also written to the Fire and Rescue Service asking for their response, and if they believe the large gaps in coverage will occur again.

She said: “To see a large proportion of the Highlands and Islands not covered by Firefighter cover is terrifying.

“Rural communities feel isolated enough and this is a further example of urban approaches not working in rural areas and I wish to see it addressed urgently.”