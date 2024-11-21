Some customers queued last Sunday awaiting Tesco to open. (Image: Murdo Maclean)

​Tesco have confirmed in response to Gazette inquiries that they intend to introduce home deliveries on Sundays. It is understood these will begin in March.

​This follows the first Sunday opening of the Stornoway store which passed off with only a small visible protest while there was a steady flow of customers during the day.

About 40 early arrivals were turned away in the morning before a small queue formed in advance of the store opening at noon. There was also a significant media presence, though little for them to report on.

A Tesco source told the Gazette: “With the store now open on a Sunday we will be able to extend the same choice to our online customers, by providing home delivery slots on both Sundays and Mondays.

"These will be available next year, and we will keep the local community updated on when these will become available”.

The decision to press ahead with home deliveries has caused some concerns among staff. One source told the Gazette: “I don’t think it’s a good idea at all. Opening the shop was one thing but that’s kept in one area and if you want to go there, you can go there. It doesn’t impose on other areas.

“But if the vans are out in all different areas of the island, that’s imposing on everyone else”. It is understood that, like other Tesco staff, drivers have been assured that they will not be required to work on Sundays if they do not want to.

One staff member told the Gazette that the decision to introduce Sunday deliveries was taken at “head office” rather than by local management.

The Sunday opening of the store itself has followed weeks of discussion within the community though there was always the feeling that Tesco were going through the motions of consultation, once their intention had been announced.

A petition against Sunday opening attracted almost 2000 signatures and there was a well attended public meeting organised by the Lord’s Day Observance Society which expressed unanimous opposition.

However, the campaign was less intense than others in the past around Sabbatarian issues.

The recently retired Free Church minister in Stornoway, Rev James Maciver, posted on Facebook this week: “It’s sadly ironic that people who insist on their freedom to shop on the Lord's Day seem oblivious to the fact that they are captive to the idol of a giant retailer's commercial interests”.

He also commented: “Tesco referring to their Stornoway store as a superstore is surely a candidate for joke of the year. The car park is dire, and the aisles are half blocked with online orders being collected”.

Attention will now turn to whether the Co-op feels obliged to follow suit. They have previously told the Gazette that they had “no plans to do so” but may now feel the weight of commercial competition.

There is also likely to be renewed pressure on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to open leisure facilities on Sundays while Stornoway Trust may again be challenged over the ban on Sunday golf.