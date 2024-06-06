Keir Starmer is Iain Swinnety aig là comharrachaidh D-Day. (Dealbh: Andrew Matthews/Getty Images)

Feumaidh gluasad a thighinn air cùis na bun-reachd, le Murray MacLeòid​

Chan eil sinn a’ cluinntinn cus mu dheidhinn neo-eisimleachd dha Alba anns an iomairt taghaidh a tha seo agus e follaiseach g’eil daoine airson an cùlaibh a chur ri poileataigs searbh na bun-reachd. Tha èigheachd an luchd-taice caran sàmhach le sin, co-dhiù an taca ris na tha sinn eòlach air a bhith cluinntinn.

Ach, tha adhbhar math air a shon. Fiù ‘s am measg an 45% a tha ga iarraidh neo-eisimleachd, chan eil e na phrìomhachas agus uimhir a dh’èiginn an dràsta mu thimcheall cosgaisean a bhith beò. Faodaidh an argumaid mu thimcheall Pàrras na h-Alba feitheamh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuideachd, leis a h-uile coltas g’eil na Làbaraich dol a bhuannachadh gu furasta, tha e na chunnart dhan SNP cus a dhèanamh mu neo-eisimleachd mas e agus gu tig àireamh mhòr aca a sguabadh air falbh san t-sruth.

Seo is coireach nach eil cus brìgh anns na geallaidhean aca g’eil iad a’ cur neo-eisimleachd aig cridhe gach nì – chan eil idir an dràsta – agus chan eil anns na faclan sin ach dòigh air an luchd-leanntaill aca a chumail sàsaichte gu àm eile.

Ach thig e, agus nuair a thig, cluinnear a-rithist èigh àrd nam bunrachd agus chithear a-rithist ionnsaigh bheòthail air a shon. ‘S dòcha g’eil faochadh anns an t-sàmhchair, ach cha sheas e.

Mura tig crith-thalmhainn uabhasach ris nach eil dùil, tha a h-uile coltas gum bi Keir Starmer ann an Sràid Downing air an 5mh là dhen Iuchair. Ach, mar a tha e fhèin air a bhith ràdh, ‘s ann gann a tha na preasan gu bhith. Tha e air a bhith glic dha a bhith cur fa chomhair dhaoine gun a bhith dùil ri cus agus an suidheachadh eaconamaigeach mar a tha. Ach, an dèidh sin, cha bhith e fad sam bith gum bi daoine ag iarraidh an t-atharrachadh mòr a thathas air gealltainn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seo nuair a thig an cunnart dha Keir Starmer, dhan Phàrtaidh Làbarach agus cuideachd dha Anas Sarwar nuair a thig e gu Alba.

Feumaidh iad sealltainn gu bheil iad dha-rìribh eadar-dhealaichte bho na Tòraidhean, agus ann am barrachd na dìreach faclan, bhon tha fhios gu lean na casaidean sin as dèidh an taghaidh.

Mar phàirt dhen freagairt, feumaidh iad molaidhean Gordon Brown air am bun-reachd a ghluasad air adhart, an cois a bhith toirt piseach air an eaconamaigh.

Dha Alba, bidh sin a’ ciallachadh barrachd saorsa mu thimcheall dol a dh’iarraidh iasadan air margaidhean an t-saoghail, an co-dhùnadh mu dheireadh a bhith aca air barrachd ghnothaichean agus cothrom buaidh a thoirt air cuspairean cèin – gu sìmplidh, nas coltaiche r i fèin-riaghlaidh . Agus ma thachras sin chan eil fhios am bidh an iarraidh son neo-eisimleachd buileach cho mò r .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bidh làn fhios aig na Làbaraich g’eil taghadh gu bhith ann dha Pàrlamaid na h-Alba ann an 2026 agus gun teagamh, nuair a thig e gu poileataigs, tha gu leòr ùine ann an sin dha cùisean a dhol ceàrr dhaibh.

Gun teagamh, tha dùbhlan mòr mu choinneimh Keir Starmer feuchainn ris an dùthaich a cur air a casan a-rithist. Agus tha e na làmhan cuideachd, leis a sin, dèanamh cinnteach gu fuirich Alba taobh a-staigh an aonaidh ‘s an àm ri reachd.

The independence question as not gone away

Even for the most ardent of supporters, there is a reluctance to mention the issue, wary of further alienating a public who are desperate to turn their backs on a political climate of division, of rancour and of damaging identity politics. In this General Election, Independence is the big beast whose roar is being stifled.

And with good reason. Even among the 45 per cent of Scots who want it, it is not a priority, not when the cost of living crisis is crippling the day-to-day existence of ordinary working families. Arguments over a Scottish Utopia can wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, with Scottish Labour on course for a comprehensive victory, there is a danger that a campaign strategy with independence at its heart will risk damaging the cause in the long-run, should the SNP vote be swept away in the headlong rush to get rid of the dreaded Tories at Westminster.

It’s for this reason that the “independence front and centre” mantra is merely a charade, designed to keep the rank and file happy enough, waiting for the day when the real battle will commence.

But once the time is right, the constitutional cry will howl loudly again and the hordes will line up to the sound of the “freedom” march. Silence is golden, but it’s also very temporary.

Barring an electoral shock of some momentous proportions - or a self-inflicted catastrophe - it looks to all the world that Keir Starmer will be ensconced in Number 10 Downing Street come the 5th of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the cupboards, as he never ceases to tire of telling us, are rather bare. While the determination to dampen expectations is both sensible and necessary given the economic backdrop, it will not be too long before the great British public demand to see results, to see signs of the transformation that’s promised.

This is the danger point when it comes to Scotland for Sir Keir and the Labour Party and, indeed, Anas Sarwar. If they are to escape the charge of being no different to the Tories, which will inevitably continue post the election, the constitutional question will need to be addressed alongside economic and social improvements - and that means bringing forward Gordon Brown’s proposals on devolution.

For Scotland, if implemented, it would mean more borrowing powers for the Scottish Parliament, a veto on devolution issues and an input into foreign affairs - in essence, much closer to a devo-max model around which the majority of Scots would be content to coalesce. It would also include thousands of civil service jobs relocating north of the border.

It won’t have escaped the notice of Labour leaders or strategists that a Scottish Parliament election is due in 2026 which in the cycle of politics is certainly enough time for things to go awry.