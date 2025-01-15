Thai Cafe’s plea for patience amid doubts over rebuild

The temporary venue in An Lanntair has been generally well-received, but dishes are taking longer to prepare.

​Thai Cafe owner Panida Macdonald has warned that the re-development of their premises on Church Street, which was destroyed by fire in September, may not go ahead as planned or on schedule, due to issues with insurance and finance.

Speaking to the Gazette, the owner of the popular eatery said the aim was still to be back in their old home in May, but they have now been hit by potential delays.

The Thai Cafe re-opened in An Lanntair just before Christmas as a temporary measure, after Panida and her team were inundated with messages of support and offers of help after the fire.

Asked about their long-term plans, Panida said: “I have to wait and see if I get insurance money or not.

"If it’s going to cost a lot of money to do it, I don’t know if I could do it. I’m not quite sure what we’re going to do, but it might be in May.”

Panida said they had the use of An Lanntair’s cafe space for as long as they needed it - and appealed for a little bit of patience.

She said the team were “getting used to” the new space and it was “going good”. However, she added: “Maybe we’re a bit slow yet because the cooker is a bit slow for us”.

Panida admitted that it “takes much longer” to prepare meals in An Lanntair compared to Church Street, where they had a Chinese-style kitchen with a big burner.

This now means that, where dishes would previously be cooked in just a few minutes, they are taking “maybe five minutes more”.

She said: “But apart from that we are enjoying it. It’s not a problem at all. They’re very nice in An Lanntair. The location is great and the views are lovely.

"It’s nice. Some days are lovely but when you have people waiting and getting grumpy, you think, ‘I want to retire now’.”

Panida asked customers to “please be patient with us because we can only do so much”.

She added: “The last two weeks have not been too bad but sometimes with all the takeaway orders there’s a lot of them and we can only do so much and people don’t like to wait.

"We’d rather cook them properly. We have to make sure the food is safe. I know people don’t like to wait but please be patient. We are trying our best.”

An Lanntair also offers a reduced number of covers, with 28 or 30 seats compared to the 50 at Church Street, when the VIP room seating was included.

An Lanntair’s seating layout also comprises more smaller tables and Panida advised anyone looking for a big table for a group, say six or above, should phone first and make a booking. The number for booking is is 07936529601.

Big table bookings can also be made by sending a message via the Thai Cafe’s Facebook page.

The announcement of the reopening in An Lanntair in time for Christmas was met with delight from the community, including a huge online response to the Gazette’s story.

Lanntair chief executive Sean O’Hare said they had been “delighted to help a local business in their time of need”.