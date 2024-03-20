The ​2024 cruise ship season is all set for big launch

The MS Ambition will have 1200 passengers on board.

​MS Ambition – an aptly-named vessel which specialises in round Britain and Ireland cruising – is due to arrive from Lerwick at 7 a.m. on the Monday and depart for Belfast at 1 p.m. the following day.

There will then be a three week break before the next large cruise ship berths with a regular flow thereafter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Stornoway Gazette within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stornoway Port Authority chief executive, Alex Macleod, told the Gazette that the port will be ready to receive the 48,000 gross tonne MS Ambition though work on completing the construction project will continue through April and into May.

A contract has been signed with Lochs Motors to transport passengers by bus from quayside to town centre.

The company is acquiring double-decker buses to shuttle passengers between the two locations.

The base for the road across the main site has been prepared and the tarmac surface is currently being applied as well as additional surfacing to the main access road.

Advertisement

Advertisement