The 2024 cruise ship season is all set for big launch
MS Ambition – an aptly-named vessel which specialises in round Britain and Ireland cruising – is due to arrive from Lerwick at 7 a.m. on the Monday and depart for Belfast at 1 p.m. the following day.
There will then be a three week break before the next large cruise ship berths with a regular flow thereafter.
Stornoway Port Authority chief executive, Alex Macleod, told the Gazette that the port will be ready to receive the 48,000 gross tonne MS Ambition though work on completing the construction project will continue through April and into May.
A contract has been signed with Lochs Motors to transport passengers by bus from quayside to town centre.
The company is acquiring double-decker buses to shuttle passengers between the two locations.
The base for the road across the main site has been prepared and the tarmac surface is currently being applied as well as additional surfacing to the main access road.
Mr Macleod said that the planned drop-off point on Cromwell Street Quay – the old Mitchell’s bus stance – probably will not be ready for the first arrival but certainly should be for the second later on in April.