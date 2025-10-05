Tourism honour for EDF founder​

Roddy MacKay, the founder and inspiration behind EDF

​The individual who played a key part in the formation of the Eilean Dorcha Festival in Benbecula, and who continues to play a leading role, was rewarded for his dedicated service at the annual Highlands and Islands tourism awards.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roddy MacKay was named Individual of the Year at the Thistle Awards, with a ceremony held last Friday in the Drummossie Hotel in Inverness.

The annual Thistle Awards “honour the very best of our region’s tourism and hospitality industry” and “recognise excellence, innovation, and passion across the sector”.

All the winners will now go on to represent the Highlands and Islands at the Scottish awards in November.

In all there were 15 awards.

Speaking afterwards, Roddy said: “This isn’t just my award – it belongs to every single person who has been part of the journey. EDF has always been so much more than a party on the machair, it’s a true community effort for the benefit of the whole island community.

“From those who believed in my ‘mad idea’ right at the beginning, to everyone who rolled up their sleeves, gave their time, energy, and support in countless ways – this recognition is for you.”