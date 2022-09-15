Trip down memory lane for the when The Queen visited the Hebrides
A trip down memory lane for when The Queen visited the Hebrides.
By murray macleod
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:06 am
We managed to source a number of cracking images of trips to the islands by the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth. The islands always had a special place in her heart and as you can see, the feeling was mutual. Can anyone make out any more of the individuals in the pictures? Maybe you were even there.
