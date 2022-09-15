Trip down memory lane for the when The Queen visited the Hebrides

News you can trust since 1917
Large crowds lined the streets of the town as the Lord Lieutenant, Sandy Matheson, guided the royal couple on their informal walkabout.

A trip down memory lane for when The Queen visited the Hebrides.

By murray macleod
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:06 am

We managed to source a number of cracking images of trips to the islands by the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth. The islands always had a special place in her heart and as you can see, the feeling was mutual. Can anyone make out any more of the individuals in the pictures? Maybe you were even there.

1. Donna BBC 010.jpg

The crowds wave off the royal visitors at the end of the 1956 visit as the ‘Britannia’ prepares to leave Stornoway’s Number One pier. (SHS)

Photo: -

2. Donna BBC 007.jpg

Baillie Ann Urquhart welcomes the royal family to Stornoway during the 1956 tour of the Hebrides (SHS)

Photo: -

3. Donna BBC 027.jpg

The Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Alex Macdonald, and Sandy Matheson with the Queen and Duke at Lews Castle College during the 2002 visit

Photo: -

4. Donna BBC 032.jpg

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Stornoway in 2002 as part of a tour of the United Kingdom to mark 50 years on the throne.

Photo: -

