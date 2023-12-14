Tunnels a distraction from real solutions

​A Holyrood debate about islands transport infrastructure last week was dominated by whether tunnels are a feasible proposition worthy of further examination. However, doubts were expressed about whether they are a distraction from more immediate options.

Shetland LibDem MSP, Beatrice Wishart, intoduces the debate with her Orkney colleague Laim Macarthur in the background.

​The debate was initiated by the Shetland LibDem MSP, Beatrice Wishart, whose motion noted that the Scottish Government’s Strategic Transport Projects Review committed “to investigate potential fixed link connections, such as tunnels, along ferry routes on the Sound of Harris, the Sound of Barra and between Mull and the mainland”.

Ms Wishart spoke mainly about Shetland where she and her MP colleague, Alistair Carmichael, initiated community consultation on the option of tunnels. As a result, “community-led, grassroots tunnel action groups” have been formed.

She acknowledged that “some island communities will, because of their geography, continue to need ferries. In replacing those vessels, we must avoid the Scottish Government’s west coast ferry fiasco from ever arising again or being replicated elsewhere … Where communities make the case for tunnels, we should look beyond the next 20 years and invest in the future”.

Orkney MSP, Liam McArthur, said: “The point about the community-led aspect of the campaign is vitally important. The message that I pick up from my constituents in Orkney, certainly among the younger population, is very much that the drive for those fixed links is coming, and is absolutely integral for retaining the population in our island communities”.

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP, Rhoda Grant, said the Sound of Barra and Sound of Harris links are “served by ageing ferries” and their future had to be looked at urgently. While they too would benefit from fixed links, “we have to be careful and plan with local communities, listening to what they want and how we can fulfil their ambitions”.

On current projections under CMAL’s Small Vessel Replacement Programme, the “ageing vessels” on the Barra and Harris routes will not be replaced until after 2030. Funding of the programme has been removed for next year, threatening even longer delay.

Transport Minister, Fiona Hyslop, confirmed that the Strategic Review “recommends investigation of potential fixed links at the Sound of Harris and the Sound of Barra”. She added: “My officials and I understand the critical need to listen to communities in order to arrive at solutions that work for them, and that opinions on the issue differ among communities. …While we explore solutions, we know that ferry networks will continue to be needed until a suitable fixed link is developed and is operational.