Uist Soap Company expands into new purpose-built studio

A handcrafted soap and skincare business in South Uist has opened a new purpose-built studio after the business owner accessed Business Gateway’s expert advice and funding support.

The Uist Soap Company began at founder Joanne MacMillan’s kitchen table in 2016, when she started making natural soap for her young family. After honing her skills through a specialist soap-making course, Joanne began supplying friends, family and local craft shops. Demand quickly grew, and what started as a hobby soon developed into a thriving small business run from home.

Today, the company is known for its handcrafted soaps and personal care products inspired by the pristine landscapes and unique flora of the Outer Hebrides. Using the traditional cold-process method, Joanne creates blends infused with botanicals, seaweed, herbs and therapeutic-grade essential oils, all sourced with a focus on quality, sustainability and a sense of place. Products are available through her website and a network of carefully selected stockists such as Uist Craft Producers, Taigh Chearsabhagh, Puffin Studio Crafts, Benbecula Distillery and Salar Smokehouse.

Eager to grow her business further and expand into new premises, Joanne turned to her local Business Gateway adviser, Catherine Macdonald, for guidance. Through one-to-one support, Catherine helped Joanne identify funding opportunities, resulting in a successful application to the Outer Hebrides Young Enterprise Support Scheme, which is funded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and delivered by the Comhairle’s Business Gateway team.

The Uist Soap Company founder Joanne MacMillan

The funding helped bring Joanne’s vision for a dedicated studio to life, providing the space and facilities to increase production, expand her range and improve efficiency. The new workspace has also allowed her to invest in specialist equipment and streamline operations, ensuring she can meet growing demand without compromising on quality.

Since opening earlier this year, the studio has become a popular stop for visitors and a welcome addition for the local community, with many appreciating the chance to see the craft and inspiration behind each product.

Joanne MacMillan, founder of The Uist Soap Company, said: “The new studio has been a game-changer for my business, giving me the space and facilities I need to grow while maintaining the quality and craftsmanship that customers expect.

“The guidance and funding support from Catherine have been invaluable, and I’m incredibly grateful for their help in making this next step possible.”

The Uist Soap Company products inspired by the pristine landscapes and unique flora of the Outer Hebrides.

Catherine Macdonald, Business Gateway adviser, said: “It has been wonderful to support Joanne as she’s grown her business from a home-based venture into a thriving local brand with its own dedicated premises.

“Her products not only showcase exceptional craftsmanship, but they also celebrate the unique character of the Outer Hebrides, it’s a fantastic example of how local inspiration can be turned into commercial success.”

To find out more about how Business Gateway can help your business, visit https://bgateway.com.