Unions seek Arnish "transparency"

HIE have been warned not to repeat the mistakes of the past, with concern emerging over the suitability of Infrastrata

Concerns grew following a meeting of union representatives from yards operated by Infrastrata under the Harland & Wolff name which heard reports of low pay rates and lack of negotiating procedures.

InfraStrata shares plunged 24 per cent in response to a share issue to raise £9million after its Methil yard – previously a part of BiFab – won an offshore wind contract. There has been some suggestion, not confirmed, of work going to Arnish.

“The company is on the cusp of a transformational change following the award of the Saipem contract,' said John Wood, chairman of InfraStrata, explaining why they had to raise cash.

Last month, InfraStrata announced an operating loss of £6.2 million in 2020, more than double the figure for the previous year.

Gary Smith, Scottish secretary of the GMB union, told the Gazette:

"There hasn’t been anything like the level of dialogue we would expect.

"We appreciate this is a start-up but they are now apparently offering jobs on reduced rates of pay and trying to cut wages. That’s deeply troubling.”