“Unprecedented" scale of disruption challenges

A converter station at Arnish is just one of the projects planned.

​The massive scale of development facing Lewis over the next few years has emerged in more detail through this week’s committee meetings of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, raising equally large questions about delivery.

Among figures quoted is a “transient” workforce peaking at 1500 and “millions of tonnes of freight” to be imported into the island, giving rise to calls for more information about how these demands on local infrastructure are going to be met.

Speaking to the Gazette on Wednesday, Comhairle leader Paul Steele said that efforts were being made to co-ordinate the demands which will come from various strands of renewable energy development through a Major Projects Development Forum.

While acknowledging that timescales are already relatively short and more public information and debate are required, Mr Steele stressed that everyone is working together to “mitigate the risks we are facing”.

He said that a commitment by SSE Transmission to leave “legacy housing” for public use had been a “win” for this approach though huge challenges remain in relation to worker accommodation. Mr Steele said roads will be “hugely impacted” while the Comhairle’s planning service is “stretched as it is” even before being faced with major projects.

All these issues surfaced on Tuesday when a team from SSE Transmission made a presentation to the Comhairle’s sustainable development committee. They alone are will need to accommodate 300 workers in connection with grid connections and construction of a High Voltage Converter Station at Arnish, as well as the interconnector.

They intend to lodge a planning application for the Arnish development by the end of this month with work to start next year. Councillors were told they are “seeking to leave a positive legacy of permanent housing” while temporary accommodation will also be necessary to house their workers for the five year construction period.

There was little detail about where or how this is to be achieved although the company’s representatives confirmed they are working closely with the Comhairle and HHP on other approaches including restoration of empty homes and off-season use of hotel accommodation.

​On the subject of a workers’ camp, the SSET team recognised that “the view of this is unfavourable and we very much hear that and will review it internally”. It is understood an area close to Stornoway airport had been considered.

Cllr Calum Maclean told the team: “Planning for housing takes time. If you are going to leave a legacy, you will need to start right away”.

Calling for some “definites” about what is planned, Cllr Angus McCormack told the SSET representatives: “There are all sorts of stories flying around about what you are planning to do. We are wondering when you are going to come up with a plan”.

He added: “The overall disruption over the next few years in Lewis and Harris is going to be significantly more than we have ever had before… I cannot imagine a community anywhere else where this kind of disruption has affected them so radically”.

Against that background and the scale of developments here and elsewhere, he described SSE’s announcement of a £100 million community benefit fund for the whole North of Scotland as “buttons”.

Councillors raised a wide range of other issues. Cllr Malcolm Macdonald said it was “the first I’ve heard” about an overhead power line to connect Stornoway Wind Farm to Arnish. He was told that consultation has not yet begun and that “having cable in deep peat is extremely challenging”.

Cllr Donald Macsween said the volumes of freight being discussed would be far beyond CalMac’s capacity and learned in response that SSE are in discussion about the possibility of “a dedicated freight ferry”.

SSE outlined a series of consultation meetings for the coming weeks and months.