View on need for CalMac change was “side-lined”

The conclusions of a Scottish Government “consultation” on west coast ferry services has “sidelined” key issues of governance while promising “increasing engagement” with communities served by CalMac.

​In advance of a new contract taking effect on October 1st, CalMac has signed up to an “Enhancement and Change” plan which, according to Transport Scotland, reflects the findings of a consultation exercise which concluded in March.

However the consultation did not seek views on issues like CalMac board appointments or location of the company’s senior management. Instead, it focused heavily on the role of the Ferries Community Board which is an advisory body to CalMac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As recently revealed by the Gazette, most of the CalMac non-executive directors appointed by Scottish Government Ministers have never visited any port in the Outer Hebrides while the chairman lives in Denmark and has made one visit to CalMac ports since being appointed three years ago.

The chairman of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s transportation committee, Uisdean Robertson, described the Transport Scotland statement as “pretty disappointing – it looks like our views on the need for change have been sidelined again”.

He said that there are already good relations with CalMac local management and staff. “That is not the problem”, said Mr Robertson. “This will leave the same people from CalMac round the same table with the same people from Transport Scotland so in terms of local input or accountability, nothing really changes”.

Mr Robertson pointed out that the acting chief executive of CalMac who was appointed four months ago after the departure of Robbie Drummond has still not visited the islands. “I think that tells its own story about their commitment to change”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an “analysis of responses” published by Transport Scotland, there is only brief acknowledgment of high level issues, referring to “a concern that the lack of representation of island residents on the boards of CalMac, DML and CMAL has contributed to a sense of remoteness between these bodies and the communities they serve”.

An accompanying statement from Transport Scotland went a step further and made no mention at all of these concerns while the Transport Minister, Fiona Hyslop, said she was “pleased to welcome the introduction of CalMac’s new Enhancement and Change Plan, which will act as a catalyst for improvement of services”.

The scene was set for avoiding inconvenient issues when the Transport Scotland consultation focused on specific questions about the role of the Ferries Community Board – with no questions at all about CalMac governance or location of senior management.

The analysis of responses she that “a majority of respondents” – 70 per – did not think the Ferries Community Board reflects their interest for the next contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was “was seen as having limited influence on services, while some simply noted that they did not know enough about the Board and its workings to make a judgement”.

In answer to a question about timetables, 92 per cent thought “communities should have greater say in the development of timetables so they suit the needs of ferry users”

The Transport Scotland statement says they are “increasing engagement with community members and organisations by expanding the regions from three to six, each with a dedicated area manager and deputy area manager”.