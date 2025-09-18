Warning over ferry contract award​

A replacement for the Lord of the Isles is "long overdue"

​There was a sharp response this week to a campaign for the MV Lord of the Isles replacement to be the subject of a direct contract award to the Ferguson shipyard at Port Glasgow.

John Daniel Peteranna, on behalf of the South Uist Business Impact Group, said previous experience “is a stark warning of what happens when politics overrides sound procurement”.

He said: “The people of South Uist cannot afford to see our lifeline ferry service put at the same risk we have already suffered with the politically motivated award of contracts for MV Glen Sannox and MV Glen Rosa”.

As previously reported by the Gazette, the contract process has already been subject to delays of several months. It is understood this is due to continuing debate between Ministers and CMAL about whether to risk a direct award.

That campaign is led by trade unions and local authorities in Inverclyde who also believe that the Ferguson yard has been the victim of political decisions surrounding the two vessels.

They maintain that the yard needs a direct award to secure the future of shipbuilding on the Lower Clyde and point to successful delivery of many CalMac ferries – including the LOTI in 1989 – prior to the “801 and 802” debacle.

Mr Peteranna said: “We have every sympathy for the skilled workforce at Port Glasgow, and the need to sustain shipbuilding on the Clyde. But sympathy cannot come at the cost of island lives, livelihoods and long-term sustainability.

“The failure to complete vessel 802, originally intended to serve North Uist and Harris, is a stark warning of what happens when politics overrides sound procurement”.

The LOTI, he said, “is long overdue for replacement. This new vessel is not a bargaining chip - it is a vital piece of infrastructure on which our island’s economy and future depends”.

Alasdair Allan MSP has written to Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, expressing hope that “it will be possible to take account of the concerns that businesses in Uist have expressed among the factors looked at in reaching what I acknowledge to be a difficult decision”.