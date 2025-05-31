Welcome milestone for Harris housing​

From left to right: Lucy Duff (vice-chair South Harris Community Council); Donnie MacDonald; Fiona Macdonald (HHP); Marion Morrison (treasurer, SHCC) and Lucy's daughter Florence.

The first phase of a much-needed new housing development in the south of Harris was officially opened last week, with the first five properties of the 12-house project now complete.

The scheme at Leana an t-Sruith, Leverburgh, by the Hebridean Housing Partnership, comes after a long campaign by the local community to secure affordable housing opportunities in the area. It is the first new social housing in south Harris for nearly 60 years.

The first phase consists of a mix of one, two and three bedroom properties with the final phase expected to be complete in October this year. All the houses have air source heat pumps and sprinkler systems and are the first with electric vehicle charging points. The contractor is Alex Murray Construction.

Donnie’ Rodel’ Macdonald, chair of South Harris Community Council, said “We are very happy to acknowledge the first five houses at the Leverburgh housing site and wish to congratulate HHP, Scottish Government, the Council, TIG and especially Alex Murray construction for the wonderful way that they've brought this project together to fruition.

“We look forward to the final completion of the housing site with the full 12 houses being handed over to local residents in Leverburgh”.

HHP Chair, Mr Gordon Macleod commented: “I am delighted to see the completion of this first phase of high-quality homes for Leverburgh.

“I look forward to the completion of the final phase in due course where we can celebrate this development along with the local community and partners to recognise the significant effort it took to get this site under construction.”

HHP secured grant funding from the Scottish Government for the project.

Paul McLennan, Minister for Housing said: “I am delighted to hear of the completion of the first five homes at Leana an t-Sruith. This development will have a transformational effect on the community, not only providing affordable homes but supporting local business and ensuring services remain viable.”

He said the “project is a further example of the Scottish Government investing in our rural communities with significant support” from the Comhairle and HHP.