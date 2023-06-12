News you can trust since 1917
Welcome return for Harris and Lewis Smokehouse cafe

​The Harris and Lewis Smokehouse restaurant has been much missed since it closed during the pandemic – apparently never to re-open. However, that prospect has now been removed and Stornoway has a new eating-out venue.
By Brian Wilson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Chris Beckett has previous experience of running a cafe.Chris Beckett has previous experience of running a cafe.
Chris Beckett has previous experience of running a cafe.

Trading as Beckett and Sons, the attractive modern building opposite the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar offices on Sandwick Road was back in action this week and is offering a breakfast and brunch menu as well as coffees and light refreshments.

It announced itself through Facebook with the message: “Last minute tweaks, ready to rock and roll, come chill, read, catch-up with friends with some excellent coffee and delicious brunch options”.

These include the full “Storno-fry” and, of course, smoked salmon but one appreciative customer also noted: “Very veggie friendly” with such offers as avocado on toast and carrot and sweetcorn fritters.

The building is owned by Bakkafrost, the Faroese salmon farming company which operates sites throughout the islands as well as the processing factory at Marybank.

Chris Beckett, who has family connections to the island and was working at Marybank as a quality controller, also had experience of café management in Edinburgh and Australia. He told the Gazette: “Bakkafrost wanted to re-open the restaurant and were looking for someone to operate it, so everything came together”.

The Harris and Lewis Smokehouse continued to operate in the rear part of the buildingsand its products and other deli items are now on sale through the café.