Welcome return for Harris and Lewis Smokehouse cafe

Chris Beckett has previous experience of running a cafe.

Trading as Beckett and Sons, the attractive modern building opposite the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar offices on Sandwick Road was back in action this week and is offering a breakfast and brunch menu as well as coffees and light refreshments.

It announced itself through Facebook with the message: “Last minute tweaks, ready to rock and roll, come chill, read, catch-up with friends with some excellent coffee and delicious brunch options”.

These include the full “Storno-fry” and, of course, smoked salmon but one appreciative customer also noted: “Very veggie friendly” with such offers as avocado on toast and carrot and sweetcorn fritters.

The building is owned by Bakkafrost, the Faroese salmon farming company which operates sites throughout the islands as well as the processing factory at Marybank.

Chris Beckett, who has family connections to the island and was working at Marybank as a quality controller, also had experience of café management in Edinburgh and Australia. He told the Gazette: “Bakkafrost wanted to re-open the restaurant and were looking for someone to operate it, so everything came together”.