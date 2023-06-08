MAKING THEIR FEELINGS KNOWN: There was a huge community turnout to the protest in Lochboisdale last Sunday at the continuing failure of ferry services. (Pic: Seonaidh MacInnes)

Repeated requests from the Gazette to CalMac to say if the current policy is under reconsideration had not produced a response as we went to press on Wednesday.

The company confirmed that then Transport Minister, Kevin Stewart and Transport Scotland, were advised of their plan to move the Lord of the Isles from the Lochboisdale route, prior to it being announced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Stewart resigned on Tuesday as Transport Secretary in the Scottish Government, citing “mental health” issues. He had been in the post for only ten weeks and was the third to hold it since 2021.

The summary removal of the Lord of the Isles, only six days after she was finally restored to the route, led to anger and frustration on South Uist, culminating in a large demonstration at Lochboisdale on Sunday afternoon.

It was led by Daliburgh priest, Father Ross Crichton, bearing the flag of South Uist and accompanied by pipers. John Daniel Peteranna of the Uist Business Action Group, told the gathering that everyone should pass on the message that “we’re not standing for this any more”.

The demonstration was put together at very short notice as a spontaneous community response to what many regarded as the last straw for relationships with CalMac.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just after going to press CalMac announced that chief executive Robbie Drummond will visit South Uist next week.

“The South Uist community is understandably angry that their ferry connections have been cancelled this year, including the recent removal of the Lochboisdale-Mallaig service,” he said.

“This decision has clearly affected people living in the area, as shown by the holding of a public protest at Lochboisdale port. While we have increased sailings on alternative routes, we recognise that the cancellation is an inconvenience to local people, businesses, and visitors.