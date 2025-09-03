Willowglen earmarked for “workers’ village”

A brownfield site has been identified near the Marybank Industrial Estate

​A formal planning notice has been submitted to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar for the construction of an accommodation “village” which will house some of the migrant workers expected to come to the island for construction in relation to renewable energy developments.

SSEN, who are responsible for the transmission infrastructure, have identified a site at Willowglen on the outskirts of Stornoway, adjacent to the Marybank Industrial Estate. A large footprint has been earmarked. However, the company insists that not all of it will be needed.

The company will require a workforce of around 300 for two specific infrastructure projects - the sub-station at Arnish and the Minch inter-connector - and have previously expressed concern over the lack of available accommodation on the island.

While the Willowglen proposal may resolve some of SSEN’s requirements, a major issue still remains as during construction of the actual windfarms an itinerant workforce of some 1500 is expected to descend on the island over a five-year period.

Consultation events on the workers’ camp will be held on Wednesday 17th September and Wednesday 29th October at the Caladh Inn

George Young, Director of Operations from Balfour Beatty, who will carry out the infrastructure work, said: “We are keen to hear from the local community regarding our plans for temporary worker accommodation and our consultation events will provide an opportunity for people to find out more about the project and let us know their views.”

Callum Wardrop, SSEN Transmission’s Project Director for the Lewis Hub, added: “In considering our requirements we have been mindful of our responsibilities to the local community, and the proposed temporary workers’ village will help our contractor meet their accommodation needs, while minimising impact on local housing supply and hotel spaces that are vital to the local tourism sector.

“Meanwhile, SSEN Transmission is actively exploring several other opportunities that are also required to support the delivery of the project. This includes supporting the refurbishment and conversion of existing properties as well as seeking to contribute to the delivery of permanent new housing in Lewis.”