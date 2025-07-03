“Windfarm hostel” suggestion for Blar Buidhe

The care home closed earlier this year

​​​A former care home in Stornoway is being marketed by the estate agents as an ideal opportunity for providing temporary accommodation for the influx of workers expected for the renewables sector – a situation which could see it dubbed the “windfarm hostel”.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blar Buidhe Care Home, which was operated by the national chain HC-One, officially closed earlier this year with its residents moving to the new Bremner Court care home operated by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar at the Goathill complex.

Blar Buidhe, which has 38 bedrooms, was built in the 1990s and is being sold by specialist property firm Christie & Co. There is no listed price advertised for the official freehold with “offers invited”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Fyfe, Associate Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “Blar Buidhe presents an opportunity to acquire a closed home set in an excellent residential location with a variety of different uses possible. The home has en-suite WC bedrooms and the prospect to expand on the existing two-acre site.

“The site lends itself to a variety of different uses, and we expect interest from residential developers as well as being suitable for multiple commercial uses, subject to planning permission.”

However, he added: “There is likely to be an increase in demand for accommodation to meet staffing requirements for the Stornoway Wind Farm project, which is just one of many renewable energy projects on the island.”

Mr Fyfe also suggests that it could even re-open as a care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service is currently registered as inactive, therefore there is an opportunity, subject to the Care Inspectorate, to re-open as a care home,” he said.

“The method of sale is asset sale, and the strong preference of the vendor is to consider offers on an unconditional basis.”

HC-One announced their intention to close Blar Buidhe in September last year having “explored all possible ways to secure its long-term future”.

Blar Buidhe was one of a number of care homes across Scotland put up for sale by the company back in 2021.