The estate agents have marketed Blar Buidhe as accommodation for itinerant windfarm workers

​An influx of around 1500 workers over five years to facilitate the islands’ renewables revolution will place huge pressures on the local housing market and have serious implications for tourism, it was warned this week.

With construction companies already seeking properties to buy and lease, there have been calls for more information and “more strategic planning”.

Construction work on a 1.8GW inter-connector is expected to get underway in 2027 to enable power generated on the islands to be exported to the mainland.

The sub-sea cable will allow three major windfarm developments: the Stornoway Wind Farm, Uiseinis in South Lochs and Druim Leathann near Tolsta – to go ahead. The controversial Spiorad na Mara offshore project has yet to work its way through the planning system, but the capacity of the inter-connector incorporates its requirements.

If all these projects come to fruition at around the same time, they will require a significant itinerant workforce, placing huge pressures on an accommodation market and rental sector which is already severely pressed.

A Comhairle nan Eilean Siar spokesperson told the Gazette that they are now pressing the windfarm developers for more detailed information – and are also calling on them to create a long-term legacy fund for local housing.

“The Comhairle continues to engage with developers through the Major Developments Forum and has established an internal Oversight Board to co-ordinate its own operational and strategic response to the pipeline of activity,” the Comhairle spokesperson said.

“Renewable energy developers have not released detailed numbers, but we anticipate somewhere in the region of 1,500 workers over the period 2026 to 2031 with a peak of around 600 in 2028.”

Last week, the Gazette reported that the estate agents selling the former Blar Buidhe care home in Stornoway are marketing the 38-bedroom property as an ideal opportunity for housing some of the itinerant workforce. It is understood that another former care home – Dun Eistean – was purchased locally and has been re-developed with the future accommodation demand very much in mind.

SSEN Transmission have already formally expressed their concern over the lack of accommodation on the island for their needs. Substantially more workers will be needed for the windfarm construction side of developments.

Last week, Macaulay Askernish, the local firm who have been sub-contracted by SSEN to install a new transmission line between Stornoway and Tarbert, issued a public appeal for housing. In an online statement, they said: “We’re currently seeking two four-bedroom homes to rent in the Stornoway area or Lochs area. Ideally, we would need the properties from Monday, 7th July, for the foreseeable future.”

The Comhairle spokesperson said that SSEN “are in discussion with Hebridean Housing Partnership regarding provision of new housing at Melbost West and with Tighean Innse Gall regarding new housing close to Stornoway Airport. Beyond that, SSEN Transmission will look to repurpose empty homes and may require some modular housing at a site yet to be determined.”

He added: “The Comhairle is keen to ensure delivery of ‘legacy housing’ where any new units constructed pass back to the local market in 2031 across a range of tenures – affordable, mid-market rent, shared equity and private sale.

“SSEN Transmission are currently finalising their accommodation investment strategy and more detail should be available during August.”

In terms of the windfarm companies, he said that “although they have not yet indicated accommodation intentions, it is hoped that they will also provide an element of legacy housing in the areas of their proposed developments”.

As well as a major logistical challenge on the housing front, an influx of around 300 workers per year for five years – if the current estimates are accurate – will also place additional pressures on already stretched public services.

Sarah Maclean, chief executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism, said their organisation was particularly worried over knock-on consequences as it is almost inevitable that tourism accommodation will be sacrificed.

“We are at the stage now where we really need to get more detail on what the demand will be and what the timescales are,” she said. “We know it’s not necessarily going to be all at once but we need to get a proper fix on it so we can prepare for the impact… one, three, five years, what will it be?

"We really need to get a handle on that kind of detail now so that we as an industry can prepare and what we can tell our members in terms of potential impacts.”

She added: “There’s no doubt about it, it’s going to impact the tourism industry in Lewis and Harris, not necessarily in the long term.

"A lot of our accommodation providers stand to benefit, but we are under no illusion this is going to be a game changer and we definitely need a better understanding of what’s coming. There needs to be more strategic planning involved”.