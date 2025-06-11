WJM supports next generation of talent in Gaelic enterprise

A programme to help Gaelic entrepreneurs grow, thrive and lead has been backed by leading law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM).

It has pledged financial support to the Gaelic Business Accelerator Programme – Cruthachadh Chothroman – run by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to nurture talented individuals, organisations and social enterprises.

In addition, the firm’s experts will provide programme participants with legal advice around intellectual property and commercial requirements.

Angus MacLeod.

HIE’s pioneering initiative is designed to empower and upskill the next generation of Gaelic-related businesses.

The final stage of the programme will see ten participants selected to present their business growth projects to a panel of Gaelic business leaders, with the chance to secure seed funding to take their ideas forward.

WJM is one of a small number of Gaelic-supporting businesses contributing to the final Pitch Prize Fund.

Partner Angus MacLeod heads up the firm’s Inverness office which serves many Gaelic clients across the Highlands & Island and Moray.

Angus said: “Our firm plays a key role in supporting clients across the region to turn good ideas into profitable and successful businesses, so we are delighted to lend our support to this important project which is helping to inspire and educate the next generation of business leaders with practical support that lets them turn their ideas into action.

“The future economic strength of the region is dependent on the opportunities we provide today to nurture the entrepreneurial talent of those the region, including its Gaelic-speaking population. I am looking forward to hearing the participants’ ideas and supporting this launchpad to future success.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes MSP is expected to officially open the course in Portree on the Isle of Skye on June 13, addressing the students on the importance of Gaelic and the economy.