Work to protect mysterious Isles from damaging predators

Flannan Isles lighthouse where in 1900 three keepers disappeared in mysterious circumstances.

Several organisations have banded together in a new initiative which aims to protect and enhance the “internationally important” wildlife and biodiversity of the Flannan Isles, off the west coast of Lewis.

The archipelago is famously connected to the mysterious story of three lighthouse keepers, who, in 1900, failed to return home. When a search party was dispatched they found no sign of life. No bodies were ever recovered.

One of the men, Donald Macarthur, came from the village of Breasclete on the west coast of Lewis.

Given the mysterious circumstances, it’s a story that continues to enthral. However, the Flannan Isles are also important from another perspective – that of its unique environment.

The islands, which lie 32 kilometres west of Lewis, are home to a large colony of seabirds, including Atlantic Puffin and Leach’s petrel. Now efforts are underway through a formal project to protect their numbers, by trying to ensure that predators are kept away.

The initiative has brought together the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, Dalmore Estates, the Northern Lighthouse Board, the National Trust for Scotland, Nature Scot and Urras an Taighe Mhoir, the community organisation which is spearheading efforts to refurbish the former lighthouse keeper’s home in Callanish.

The island is owned by Dalmore Estates. Speaking on behalf of the family, Myles Bremner said they were “delighted” to work alongside all the other groups as they recognised the importance of the wildlife and the need for preservation work.

He said a key part of the work will involve working with the local community and volunteers, with the RSPB adopting an overseeing day-to-day role.

“We are absolutely delighted and we have had really positive discussions with the group behind the plans to restore the lighthouse keepers’ cottage on shore and we to try and bring the RSPB story and importance of the islands as migratory route for the birds, and the importance of the biodiversity, into the wider story of the Flannan Isles.”

An RSPB spokesperson said: ““The Flannan Isles hold an internationally important assembly of breeding seabirds including the Atlantic Puffin and Leach’s petrel.

“Invasive non-native mammalian predators such as rats, American mink and stoat can devastate seabird breeding colonies on islands through predation of chicks and eggs, and sometimes even adult birds.

“Biosecurity is a critical part of conservation management of seabird islands, and Biosecurity for Scotland is working with partners and stakeholders across the Scottish archipelago to ensure that effective measures are in place to safeguard seabirds on islands.”

The spokesperson added: “Biosecurity measures were first put in place in the Flannans in 2021, and the Biosecurity for Scotland team is working with the owner of the islands to maintain and improve these measures to continue to safeguard the seabirds that breed on the isles.”

Urras an Taighe Mhoir was formed as a community organisation to redevelop the former lighthouse keepers’ home, where they stayed with their families when off duty.

The building and site was purchased in 2018 and extensive plans have been developed for its future use, including as an exhibition space. The next step now is to secure the necessary funding.

Liz MacBain, chair of the Urras, said: “The 'Taigh Mòr' project is delighted to be involved in the Flannan Isles biosecurity initiative.

“It will not only strengthen the historical ties the community have with the islands, but the opportunity to experience and record the incredible work being done, will allow us to share this story as part of the interpretation planned for the shorestation.

“With the 'Taigh Mòr' project progressing to capital redevelopment it is hugely important to the community to celebrate not only the history of lighthouse heritage but also the work that is being done to preserve the future of these islands.”