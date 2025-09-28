​A sense of purpose and community... even in the pouring rain

Some of those taking part in last week's beach clean in Point.

​“It’s only supposed to be a shower, you know…” It’s a Wednesday morning and I’m at Ramadal beach, Swordale, to take part in my first beach clean and get my briefing from beach cleaner boss, Janet Marshall.

Janet, who set up Clean Coast Outer Hebrides in 2018, has thought of everything.

There are snacks and drinks in the car for the volunteers, as she got funding for today’s beach clean, and a bright orange flag was placed at the side of the main road, to show people where to turn off towards the shore.

As we stand surveying the shore, noticing how wet, windy and chilly it is, I wish I’d put my waterproof trousers on. Oh well, rookie error.

Picking up some plastic rope with my gripper.

Janet arms me with gloves, a recycled plastic bag and grabbers, all supplied by Surfers Against Sewage, which is supporting the event. Before she lets me loose, though, since it’s my first time, I need to be told what to do.

“First of all, you’re the most important thing here. We don’t want you hurt. Safety things to watch out for… do not go in the water. I need to say that on school beach cleans because the kids are rather keen.

“If you don’t know what it is, come and get one of us. Don’t attempt to lift anything too heavy. We’ve got a sharps bin if there’s glass or, heaven forbid, needles. We can deal with it but bring the bin to the item, rather than the item to the bin.

“Plastic, metal – we want that. We don’t want any wooden things because that’s natural. That will rot down. If you find any dead or injured animal, bird, let me know and I can do what’s appropriate, but above all stay safe. Don’t get overtired.”

She looks at my feet and sees hiking boots. “Ah that’s good, on a shingle shore.” It has been known for people to turn up in flip flops, especially on sandy beaches on a nice day.

Looking out, Janet said Ramadal could be “fantastic for wildlife”. A couple of years ago, she saw two otters and “on a nice day it can be fabulous for whale and dolphin watching”.

It is not a nice day today. “It wasn’t raining when we got here and it’s just got worse and worse”. The weather does sometimes put paid to their plans, and they will reschedule, but it sounds like beach cleaners are a hardy bunch, not easily put off.

Janet recalled “horizontal hail” on one beach clean and trying to get everybody off the beach and into the village hall for a certain time for refreshments.

“Trying to unstick people from the beach…” she said, remembering the exasperation.

“‘Just five minutes more…’ I nearly had to chase them out with a pointy stick.

“Because once you’re down on the shore, it gets almost addictive. Getting the bad stuff off and the satisfaction of seeing the difference you’ve made, the before and after, and the camaraderie. It’s just lovely. Absolutely lovely.”

With that, I was tooled up with my gloves on and ready for action.

My first ‘find’ was a mess of metal and netting that was partially buried in the sand.

As a newbie, I sought advice and the consensus was that heavy items like these can be removed from the beach, if there is anyone around with a tractor, lifting equipment and a trailer – but the reality is that it’s usually left. The team usually has a cutter handy, for smaller pieces, but it would not have been up to a task this big.

Somewhat frustrated by being unable to do anything about my first find, I moved on.

There were some staff there from Hitachi Energy, who had sponsored the event, plus SSEN (Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks) Transmission and Balfour Beatty, and all were helping as part of National Beach Clean Week. A spokeswoman for Hitachi Energy said they were “excited” to take part, with more than 60 colleagues across the country taking part in such events.

Kevin Morrison, Community Liaison Manager for Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks, and Gavin Orr, Project Manager at SSEN, were at the far end of the beach, dressed in high viz and putting rubbish into a bucket.

They reviewed their haul which included “quite a few little bits of rope and bottles and the likes” as well as the bucket itself so they were “doing alright”.

Kevin said: “The beach is full of seaweed and stones so we’re trying to keep a really sharp eye on what’s in between and what looks out of place so any bright colours, obviously plastic. We found a lot of fishing rope. Gav’s got good eyes so he’s the spotter and I’m doing the pick-up side of things.”

Another beach cleaner, Mike Macleod, stressed the importance of looking at the same area from different angles. Treasurer of Clean Coast Outer Hebrides, Mike has been taking part since last March and finds it a great way to keep fit.

As well as walking over “a very unsteady substance – rock, sand or seaweed” which works different muscle groups, he said: “It’s the best thing in the world to get out into the open because we’re not designed by nature to sit in front of a computer in an office. This is much better for you.”

He said all types of people took part – including parents and children – but all will be subject to “the law of diminishing returns” on the beach.

That means getting there early to have, literally, first pickings.

As Mike explained, the first person to go over an area will pick up the obvious “big ticket items”, while the second person will pick up smaller things.

He too advised looking for unnatural colours such as blue and green, black and white, or shapes. A small round white piece could be a lid, for example.

“I do tend to pig out by going early and getting the really heavy chunks, so my bag has a couple of bits of metal and lots of rope and stuff. So I’ve achieved…”

He has a clear sense of satisfaction with his swag.

My own haul, by comparison, seems pretty paltry. I had collected some tiny bits of blue and green plastic, such as the seals on toothpaste dispenser pumps, small bits of rope – a typical cutting from a net, I find out later – and some glass.

Even though the weather was poor, and I felt a bit frustrated that I had not found more rubbish to pick up, I was glad to be out and gaining a new perspective.

And Janet insisted that it all mattered. “Pebble by pebble the sack fills,” she said.

It is often said that volunteering and social connections have a tangible effect on our levels of happiness, and another beach cleaner, Nina Macdonald, feels this benefit. “I feel like I’m part of the community more and part of something good.”

Nina has been helping for a few years and takes part whenever she can, having got involved initially to boost her level of environmental awareness, which it has.

There were 16 volunteers at Ramadal, which is average, and Janet was “very pleased” with that. “For midweek, on a rotten day, that’s really good.” The numbers have ranged from two to 68 and you “can never tell” how many will come.

Any beach clean is done under the auspices of either Marine Conservation Society or Surfers Against Sewage. In exchange for data and brand audits, which can help pressure companies, they provide public liability insurance and equipment.

Once the clean is done, Janet separates, counts, weighs and logs it all. She goes to Creed Park and recycles what she can but “sadly a lot of it ends up in the landfill”.

She would love access to a factory where fishing ropes can be separated out into the different synthetic fibres and recycled, but the nearest one is in England. Until then, it has to be dumped.

Today, between 25 and 30 kilos of “very typical” rubbish was taken off the beach.

“There was some broken creels, buckets – broken and good ones that we can reuse – but a lot of little clippings of rope. Sometimes we get big nets. We’ve had a beach clean at Brue where we had four whole nets.”

The haul varies “but we’ve had beach cleans where we haven’t had a single thing that’s not fishing related”.

By contrast, a recent beach clean at Newton was 50 per cent food waste – typically plastic bottles and crisp packets, from where people will sit and have lunch.

Sometimes, the rubbish has been ancient. Middens have been uncovered before, as coastal erosion progresses, leaving sites exposed.

Mostly, though, it is “from the fishing industry or salmon and mussel farms”. It might be floats, with polystyrene being an environmental nightmare because it breaks up into little bits, looks like food, gets swallowed and then gets stuck.

Janet also volunteers with the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme and British Divers Marine Life Rescue and recalled the case of the sperm whale that washed up on Seilebost before lockdown.

It was found to have a third of a ton of ropes, nets and monofil inside its stomach. To a sperm whale, a tangle of ropes in the water looks like its main food, squid.

“This was an adolescent male, not terribly experienced about food, because he wouldn’t have long left his mother and he starved to death with a stomach full of plastic. It’s very, very hard when you see an animal that’s been injured that way.”

Another typical risk is seals putting their heads through loops when they are young. As they grow bigger, the loop tightens until it eventually kills them.

At the moment, the group are limited to the regular beaches they can easily access but would love to be able to have their own landing craft so they can get into others from the sea, as these are where the marine litter has been banking up.

The mission is clear: to make a difference, no matter how small, to restore the beauty of place and reduce the danger to wildlife.

Some may argue that the scale of the environmental challenge is too big – that we can’t hold back the tide – but Janet believes we must keep doing what we can.

“It’s horrible, it’s terrible, but (if we do this) it won’t be quite so bad.”

Janet pointed to two “small” examples of marine litter that are a cumulative problem. The small clippings from nets being mended and shotgun cartridge cases, bizarrely from cruise ships where the passengers are clay pigeon shooting.

Janet appealed to people to stop dropping them overboard. “Hang onto them, dispose of them properly, because they cause harm.”

Looking at Ramadal now, it is hard to imagine but the first time it was cleaned, back in 2019, they filled a skip to the brim.

“We would have struggled to get a cigarette paper in it. The beach had never been cleaned before. It was horrendous. It is much, much better now.”

Today was an annual top-up visit.

There have been surprising discoveries at over the years, including a musket ball, found on the shingle beach at Holm by primary school boy at a school beach clean.

Janet declared it, the musket ball was found to be a relic of the Cromwellian conflict, and the boy was allowed to keep it, igniting a passion for history. Less pleasant finds have included an old bomb and a gin trap.

Volunteers are always needed and Janet promised “people will be surprised” at how satisfying it is, adding: “If they’ve never done a beach clean before, on a lovely day people are euphoric when they come off the shore.”

The next one takes place on the north side of the Braighe this Saturday, in association with the Hebrides International Film Festival, starting at 10am.