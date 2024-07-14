A writer who is reaching new cultural shores

Angus Peter Campbell’s new novel "Eighth Moon Bridge" is a "nimble and heart warming story of our time"

Last week, maybe unsurprisingly, my screen time was up by fifty percent. However I hardly use social media so I clearly found something else to occupy me.

Now I’m not going to start lecturing you on an over reliance on tech, because I get derailed more often than not myself, spiraling down research rabbit holes.

However, my eyesight is nothing as sharp as it was, and I’m convinced that squinting at my phone isn’t improving my focus, so I was delighted to receive a review copy of Angus Peter Campbell’s new novel “Eighth Moon Bridge”, to take me away from my idle browsing and dive into the beautiful story of Jack MacKenzie, whom we first meet in the summer before his last year in primary school.

His headmaster father has a new post in a rural island school and the family settle into their new home after years on the mainland. My senses and the opening descriptive passages suggest somewhere like Skye, but it’s the wonderful way we see everything through Jack’s young eyes that let you “coorie in” to the story.

Preparing to leave the only home Jack has known, he beautifully captures the wrenching sense of finality as the removal of familiar, everyday furniture reveals “all the scratches and marks and dust and drawings on the walls, no longer hidden by tables and chairs and dressers and cupboards ..my crayon drawing of a dinosaur with fifteen legs….and the pencil marks of me growing bigger every birthday stretched up the window frame…”.

Jack’s literal gaze from the front seat of the removal lorry in which both he and his mother travel north reminded me of the occasional trip we, as children, would get in the lorry taking the last load of peats home after a long day of community chorus.

“The cars down below were like toys, and as soon as we left the city I could see for miles and miles across the fields and over the lochs and up into the sky where jet clouds crossed and passed each other”.

The driver explains to the young lad that all six gears are animals, all based on the sound the engine makes when they’re shifted, “Sounds like a lion I said. Fourth was a leopard and fifth a panther”. It’s such a beautiful snapshot of a young life, as yet unburdened by the troubles of the world.

Jack’s relationship with his father is quiet and gentle and typically, for the time, respectfully reverential. A happy and untroubled child he is aware he’s the Headie’s son, and while he’s initially “treated with caution” in case he was a “tell tale tit” he is more concerned with “the annoying thing about dad as a teacher was that he behaved publicly in front of the class as he did at home”.

He befriends Sally another young incomer and the focus is then on their sweet and blossoming relationship. “She always smelt nice. Mint, she said, it grows everywhere in our garden. So it does. She often said ‘so it does’ after saying something. To make sure it’s true, she told me”.

There are exquisite moments as their friendship takes on a deeper meaning, against a backdrop of shoreline and smells and sport, that take on an almost filmic quality.

Angus Peter then changes the timeline jumping ahead to Jack’s successful career as a footballer playing for Chelsea, and the resultant effect on his view of the world, and how his original love of science and the order that accompanies it, gives his life meaning once again, and some agency over his life. “My career as a chemist has been essentially all about space….and how we fill that empty space, Watching telly, waiting for the ferry. Or the bus…the e mail to arrive. With these words..”

An incidence from his youth haunts Jack and science gives it meaning, and after a period of commercial restlessness, he returns home where he gets a job as the local postman – crossing that bridge from the first chapter, connecting with the last Gaelic speakers in the community, old women with their own stories and tragedies, gathering up the loose threads of his heritage and weaving his own identity.

Despite “Mum occasionally moaning that I was wasting yourself and your talents” he recognises the significance of his work in connecting those lonely lives who never saw anyone from one end of the day to the other...”Isn’t being a postie or a storyteller the same: taking words and goods from here to there, across watery bridges? is his argument against returning to the commercial world.” Genius reply. Instead he brings something far more precious to the lives of those who’ve lived the longest. “Even a wave of our hands made all the difference”.

A childhood tale about hidden treasure and a “rebel pirate” has always fascinated him and illustrates that there are more secrets than can be revealed by the legendary Olghair Mackenzie’s scroll, found hidden in the bridge that connects the island to the mainland, as well as something more precious than the Spanish gold that it was said he brought back with him.

This is a different kind of equation but it’s one that he has to solve and unpack if he wants to make sense of his place in the world he now calls home. Nimble and heart warming this is a story of our time and one that reaches well beyond our cultural shores.