An Lanntair hailed a ‘cultural beacon’ ahead of 40th anniversary show

By Pete Morrison
Contributor
Published 30th Jan 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 10:08 BST
HebCelt Festival is hailing the An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway as a ‘cultural beacon’ ahead of the charity’s 40th anniversary celebrations which include a special concert taking place at this year’s Celtic Connections.

An Lanntair and HebCelt have together delivered some memorable musical collaborations over the years. Renowned projects to have taken place have included Hebridean Women, Between Islands and the annual festival club.

Their partnership also provided a lifeline for working island musicians, crew and tech teams during the Covid pandemic, by streaming the one off Survival Sessions concert to a global audience in 2021 providing much needed support to the community.

Ahead of the anniversary concert at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall tomorrow (Fri) featuring Norrie Maciver, Calum Alex Macmillan, Jane Hepburn, Andy Yearly and Ceitlin Smith, HebCelt’s Operations Coordinator Carol Ferguson said: “An Lanntair truly is a cultural beacon.

Ceilidh fun at An Lanntair last HebCelt FestivalCeilidh fun at An Lanntair last HebCelt Festival
Ceilidh fun at An Lanntair last HebCelt Festival

“It has been a guiding light for arts, culture and music for not just Stornoway but the entirety of the Outer Hebrides across four decades now, demonstrating bravery, innovation and inclusiveness all throughout its history.

“HebCelt has enjoyed a steadfast partnership with all the team at An Lanntair, and this year is no exception. We are looking forward immensely to celebrating in the best way possible - delivering more great music filled memories together.”

“Our best wishes and thanks go to An Lanntair for reaching this incredible cultural milestone and we look forward to celebrating their achievement further this summer, following what is sure to be a spectacular anniversary show this weekend.”

Sean Paul O’Hare, CEO of An Lanntair, said: “As An Lanntair celebrates its 40th anniversary, it is worth highlighting the many creative partnerships that have emerged over the decades which have enabled us to deliver memorable concerts, energy driven ceilidhs and many other creative events down through the years.

Lumber Gills performing at An LanntairLumber Gills performing at An Lanntair
Lumber Gills performing at An Lanntair

“One of the most creative and impactful is that between An Lanntair and the Hebridean Celtic Festival. This really is a shining example of how collaboration can elevate the arts, celebrate culture, and bring our island communities and our many visitors together.

“Through reflective and inspirational programming, we amplify the voices of artists and performers, support emerging talent, and ensure that this part of the world remains vibrant of song and tune for generations to come.”

