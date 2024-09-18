Care home closure shock

Blar Buidhe provides 38 beds for residential care

​The closure of the Blar Buidhe Care Home in Stornoway, owned by the national chain HC-One, has been confirmed.

​The company said they had been working with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar exploring alternatives to keep it open and transferring to another operator, but they were unable to do so.

A spokesperson for HC-One Scotland said: “The decision to close Blar Buidhe care home has been an incredibly difficult one to make, and is not one that we took lightly. We recognise the impact that this will have on residents, their families, and our colleagues as well as the wider Stornoway community we have been proud to serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have worked extensively with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar over the last three years to explore all possible ways to secure the long-term future of Blar Buidhe, but sadly, we’ve been unable to reach a feasible solution.

Blar Buidhe has 38 beds for residential care

“Blar Buidhe was one of a small number of homes across Scotland we put up for sale in March 2021. Unfortunately, due to the remote location of the home, we did not feel that we were able to commit the operational support that the home needs to flourish long-term.

“We fully understand how vital Blar Buidhe is to the local community, and we had hoped to find a local operator who would be better equipped to support the home. Unfortunately, our extensive efforts to transfer Blar Buidhe to an appropriate new operator have been unsuccessful, most recently culminating in a sale of the home falling through.

“Throughout, we have carefully considered how this situation is impacting our residents, colleagues, the care we are able to provide and the operational viability of the home, especially given the time that has passed since we put the home on the market. We have therefore had to make the incredibly difficult decision to serve notice on our contract for Blar Buidhe and begin the process of closing the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All residents and our colleagues at the home will be supported to move safely to an alternative care placement. We will work closely with each of them, and with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, to ensure that this happens as smoothly as possible, and we will not close the home until each person has been supported to safely move."

In a statement Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said their priority now was the “residents, their families and employees”.

They are actively investigating alternative options for the residents, such as the new care home facilities recently developed at Goathill.

A Comhairle spokesperson said: “Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will work closely with NHS colleagues through the Health and Social Care Partnership to assess the wider impact of a closure on Health and Care Services and mitigate the impact to employees, residents and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Comhairle is in the process of contacting residents and their representatives and will work closely with HC-One to secure alternative care arrangements for each individual.”

“While this work progresses, it is important that considerations are made for the wider impact of the closure on the local health and social care system. Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will work closely with NHS Western Isles and other stakeholders to ensure this impact is mitigated.”

Blar Buidhe is a 38-bed nursing home that has performed well in recent care inspectorate reports.

Council Leader Paul Steele said: ““Every care home place in the Western Isles is vitally important. To see a high performing, much needed and valued home close is incredibly difficult for the Comhairle and the Western Isles as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s priority is the wellbeing of residents, their families and affected employees within our community. Work is ongoing to ensure that all Blar Buidhe residents are offered alternative placements where they can receive the care and support they require.

“The Comhairle’s existing resilience and recent investment in the development of care facilities gives some flexibility to allow for a local response to progress. While this is positive it will be a challenging process that will rely upon the flexibility of staff and the support of families.”

He added: ““This closure again demonstrates the fragility of the reliance on commercial care providers in rural areas.

“The existing system enables commercial providers to withdraw services when business models/priorities change, leaving little or no support for Health and Social Care Partnerships and local authorities or other providers to sustain the operation of much valued care services such as Blar Buidhe.

“Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has alerted Scottish Government to this risk on several occasions and will continue to make the case for real strategic review and systematic change.”