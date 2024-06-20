​Childcare crisis: Families now looking to “sell up”

Difficulty in accessing early years care is "a huge problem" throughout the islands.

Difficulty in accessing childcare and early years provision is “a huge problem” which is causing families to “sell up and move away”, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s education committee has been told.

Particular concerns were expressed about the Point area of Lewis but it was clear the same issues exist throughout the Western Isles with staff recruitment and lack of childminders highlighted as major problems.

Officials said that changes in legislation which allow more parents to defer their children’s entry into primary school are contributing to pressures on Early Learning services which the Comhairle has a statutory obligation to provide.

Councillor Finlay Stewart of Point warned that the situation would cause young families to “sell-up and move away because they can’t get their children looked after, from 0 to 3, and from three onwards.”

The Education, Sport and Children’s Services committee was considering a report on early years learning and child care provision across the islands. Officials said that “there are no catchment areas for early learning and childcare and it is on a first come first served basis”.

Mr Stewart said he and fellow ward councillor Norman MacDonald met with Point Parent and Toddlers group. “Some of them are trying to get back to work. Some of them work for the NHS and some of them work for the Comhairle.

“A lot of them have invested in property in Point and have young families. It is very disappointing that some of these people now are thinking of possibly having to sell up.”

Councillor Stewart said there were up to 90 houses going to be built in Melbost with the possibility of more social housing in Point which would add to the demand for childcare. “This problem is not going to get any better. [These developments] will bring more young families to the area and that’s exactly what we need. We go on about depopulation and population retention. Well, we have to try and keep the people if they come.

“Many of the parents are very worried about their future in the island, and what they are going to do. Are they going to have to sell up and move away simply because they can’t get childcare?” On the question of catchment areas, he said: “it is a bit disappointing when there’s people coming from outside the district and are getting childcare and there’s people in the district who can’t access that childcare”

The Comhairle’s Chief Officer for Education and Children’s Services, Donald Macleod, replied: “I understand the concerns that Councillor Stewart has raised and I have also met with a group of parents in Point fairly recently.

We appreciate that there is very high demand around the provision at Sgoil an Rubha at the moment”. He said that “demand can shift quite significantly from year to year, so it can be very difficult to prioritise significant investment into space where, then , that population can shift”.

Mr Macleod continued: “One of the big impacts we have had is that of the deferrals, and the change in legislation. That has meant that many more children are able to stay on (in nurseries) for an additional year, and that has meant there is less of a turnover and more demand than usual, but that will gradually level itself out as that system becomes more of the norm”.

He stressed: “The Comhairle is committed to working with groups in the community and individuals looking to establish childcare businesses to try and grow that where there is demand. But it is a difficult picture across the Western Isles. It’s very difficult to manage the service to make sure that the right spaces are available at the right times in the right communities”

The report to the committee said: “One of the most significant areas affecting the sustainability and growth of Early Learning provision is the recruitment of staff, especially those with relevant qualifications and Gaelic speakers with sufficient fluency and language competence.

“This is currently most pronounced in areas such as Harris where recruitment of staff for the two settings in the area has been very challenging. The service has been working to grow its own workforce as well as aiming to recruit new staff at every opportunity”.

The report said: “It is recognised that there are a number of parents trying to source a 0-3 childcare provision at the moment but there is no statutory provision for the Comhairle’s Early Years Service to provide this.

“We are continuing to endeavour to recruit childminders through a variety of media, highlighting the benefits and financial incentives in terms of start-up funding and an annual resource grant.”