Community in mourning over tragic road death

​A fundraiser set up to support the family of Jodie Mitchell, killed in a tragic road accident in Lewis, has raised more than £51,000 at the time of writing, amid an outpouring of community grief.

​Police officers are appealing for information and dash-cam footage following the fatal crash on the A858 at North Shawbost on Friday, 7 February.

At around 4.45pm, officers received a report of a crash involving a grey Renault Master panel van and a 32-year-old female pedestrian. Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway, where she died a short time later.

She was named as Jodie Mitchell from South Bragar. The driver of the van was not injured.

The road was closed for crash investigation work and reopened around 3.10am on Saturday.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “Our thoughts are with Jodie's family and they have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash to get in touch.

“Please also check your dash-cams and if you have any footage that could help with our investigation then make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2602 of Friday, 7 February, 2025.

Meanwhile, more than 1,300 people had donated to a Gofundme page set up to support Jodie Mitchell’s family, as the community mourned the sudden loss.

The fundraiser was set up by Laura Stewart, who said: “In the event of yesterday’s tragic event, we would all like to show the family our support. Jody was taken away too soon while the family try to process the loss of a beautiful mum, daughter, sister and auntie, cousin and friend we can show our support by covering any financial costs and help them get through this difficult time.”

Later, Laura wrote: “There are no words for the generosity of this island. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. Dina and family will be so grateful.”

Tributes flooded in on social media to “a beautiful nurse” and “a lovely bubbly person”, with widespread condolences to Jodie’s family and thoughts for all involved.

Gordon Matheson, development officer at Horshader Community Development on the west side of the island, spoke of the “shock” being felt throughout the community at the loss.

Gordon, who is also a minister without a charge and was preaching in Shawbost Free Church on Sunday, said: “It’s hard to comprehend the suddenness of it. There is shock across the community and there’s an outpouring of support in the community for the family, which is really remarkable.

“Everyone is connected to everyone else. What was really being expressed on Sunday was everyone’s concern for the family and for everyone affected, including the emergency services.

“Our thoughts and prayers are for them as well because what they had to deal with on the day will be with them forever.”