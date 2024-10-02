Cow put down after dog attack

Despite repeated warnings, incidents are still common

​​Police have issued yet another warning to dog owners – this time after a cow on Barra had to be put down after she was attacked.

An appeal has been issued for witnesses following the incident which occurred between 7pm on the 16th September and 9:30am on the 17th September.

The cow was on a croft in the village of Eoligarry and sustained severe injuries as a result of the attack. She was assessed by a vet, before being put down.

A police spokesperson said: “The advice to dog owners visiting Barra and indeed other parts of the Highlands and Islands is that they should ensure their dog is under full and proper control if you are in an area where livestock are nearby this includes all crofts and machair grazing.

“If dog owners cannot maintain full and proper control over their dog, then the dog should absolutely be kept on a lead when livestock are nearby. Dog attacks on livestock have a real impact on the island crofting communities and can be easily avoided by dog owners taking simple measures to prevent crofter’s livestock being worried, chased or attacked.”

MEANWHILE, police also confirmed that a 16-year-old has been charged after an assault in Stornoway involving an individual who was visiting Lewis to carry out a cattle pregnancy scanning for local crofters. There were reports that a bottle had been used.

A spokesperson said: “Around 9.15pm on Friday, 27 September, we were called to a report of a man having been assaulted in Cromwell Street. Officers attended and the 28-year-old victim did not require hospital treatment. A 16-year-old male youth was arrested and charged and will be the subject of a report to the relevant authorities.”