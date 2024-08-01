Crofters are warned: “Farm more for nature”

New drainage and maintenance of existing drainage are among the activities to be banned.

​A letter from the Scottish Government has told crofters to “farm more for nature” and to “start preparing now for change” in order to meet “new peatland and wetland standards”.

The unsigned letter to crofters comes from the Rural Payments and Inspections Division of the Scottish Government and warns that “the first changes to the agricultural support you receive will come into effect from 2025”.

Activities to be banned under the new measures include reseeding, new drainage and maintenance of existing drainage systems that dry out peatland; use of pesticides, fertilisers including manure, lime and soil conditioners; creation of new roads and tracks; and “activities that cause damage to the vegetation cover exposing the soil”.

Crofters who contacted the Gazette expressed concerns that the bureaucracy associated with the changes will drive more small producers out of crofting and that “the direction of travel is to get rid of traditional crofting altogether”.

One said: “If it was not for the reseeding work done in the 1960s and ‘70s, there would be no crofting here at all. Are they now writing off all prospects of future reseedings or even the maintenance of what already exists?”.

A Scottish Crofting Federation spokesman said: “The SCF is engaging with Scottish Government officials to ensure that the implications of these restrictions have been fully considered and that accompanying guidance is clear and workable.“While ploughing and liming on peatland is not commonplace anymore, maintenance of existing improved areas and access roads are very important to crofters. We will be seeking clarity on how these activities, including peat cutting, will be allowed to continue under the new guidance.“The Scottish Government must engage with the crofting community on this issue if they want to keep crofters on board with their plans for wider changes to agricultural support.”

Crofters are warned in the letter: “In 2025, in return for your basic payments, you will be expected to have started carrying out plans and audits that are relevant to your business”. Five options are listed – including carbon audit and biodiversity audit - at least two of which will have to be complied with to “in return for your basic payments”.

“If you act now, while support is available, you will be prepared for 2025”, recipients of the letter are told.

This week the Gazette asked the Scottish Government what consultation has taken place prior to the issuing of this letter and whether the new conditions have been subject to an Islands Impact Assessment. No reply has been received at the time of going to press.

A recent report by Scotland’s Rural College warned that complexity of legislation and failure to take account of island conditions are driving crofters and other small producers out of agricultural activity.

Their research found that current proposals present further “risks for island economies, the environments and communities” and that “complexity and compliance costs of policy proposals may lead to further withdrawal from support structures”.