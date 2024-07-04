​Deljeem salutes the Cearns through pictures

Deljeem's award-winning potrait of neighbour John Ross

A photographic exhibition about the Cearns area of Stornoway has drawn a lot of positive response – and the messages which matter most to Deljeem Rai, the man behind the camera, are those he received from local residents.

​“I’ve had lots of messages from people in the Cearns” he says. “That is the nicest thing. They see the project as how the Cearns is. I didn’t want to take advantage or build a story that wasn’t there. I photographed the Cearns as I it, which is as a really strong community”.

Deljeem says he has a different view of Lewis compared to most who were brought up on the island. “For me, the images were never about beaches and crofts. They were about the Cearns because that is where we lived”.

His exhibition is on show at Island Darkroom in Achmore until the end of this month. Deljeem says “The Cearns” is still a work in progress. He explains: “I hope to build this into a larger body of work. I have images but there are not enough to show in a bigger space, so that is ongoing”.

Deljeem found inspiration in his new home in the Cearns

Deljeem spent his first 16 years in Katmandu. His father, Dhai, is a chef and, like many Nepalese, travelled wherever employment was available.

He was in Qatar when he heard about a job in the Royal Hotel, Stornoway, which was his next stop. Sixteen years later, Dhai is head chef at the Royal.

Within a couple of years, he brought over his wife and two sons. They lived in a small flat in Bayhead until they got a house in the Cearns in 2011.

Deljeem attended the Nicolson Institute and found it quite hard going. “I was learning the culture and the language as well as the academic stuff”.

He went to work in the “small Co-op” in Stornoway and once he was “interacting informally with people around me – that brought my English to the level it’s at now”. He worked as a chef in the Royal and An Lanntair but was also drawn to photography and moved to the mainland to study at Glasgow Kelvin College.

“The Cearns” was the project for his HND and one picture, a portrait entitled “John Ross”, brought Deljeem recognition in the Portrait of Britain Awards which saw 100 winning images included in an exhibition and book to “celebrate the diversity of a changing nation”.

Deljeem explains: “John Ross lives right across from our house. His mum is very good pals with mine. His hair is so red and he was wearing green shoes that day. It was a great colour scheme to make that image!”.

Deljeem moved onto a degree course and hopes to graduate next year.

This summer, it’s back to the kitchen as a chef in Uig Sands restaurant. The two threads – culinary and creative – will then come together in a photo documentary about the small Nepalese community in Lewis and how they adapt to the same transition he himself went through.