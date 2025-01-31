Feasibility study for all-Gaelic secondary school​

Sgoil Ghaidhlig Ghlaschu has been a huge success storySgoil Ghaidhlig Ghlaschu has been a huge success story
​The prospects of an-Gaelic secondary school being established in the Western Isles is expected to take a step forward next week when councillors on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Education, Sport, and Children’s Services committee will be asked to back a feasibility study.

Language supporters on the island have been forced to sit back and watch the progress being made in mainland areas where they have moved to all-Gaelic provision within the secondary sector, most notably in Glasgow. There is now talk of a second Gaelic secondary in the city.

While the islands’ context provides a different challenge in developing new schools with dedicated provision, it is hoped that a formal evaluation may offer a solution on a way forward.

The proposed feasibility study would be subject to the authority securing funds for the work from the Scottish Government, but a report by the Comhairle’s Chief Officer for Education & Children’s Services, Donald MacLeod, due to go before the committee, sets out a robust case of the move based on preliminary research and consultations.

In the report, Mr Macleod states: “Whilst the Comhairle has seen much success in its development of Gaelic Medium Education over the last forty years, it is now presented with an imperative to bring further change to secure the growth and development of the language with consideration of the role of Gaelic in secondary education and the subsequent impact on the economy.

“Gaelic Medium Education is well established in the Western Isles, especially in the primary sector, with comprehensive provision serving every community across the islands in almost all primary schools.

“Initial considerations indicate that the development of a dedicated secondary school has the potential to increase enrolment, improve attainment and achievement, strengthen vocational and post school opportunities, improve community and business partnerships and increase opportunity for culture and arts.”

He added: “To ensure a full and robust exploration of the opportunities, options, challenges, and difficulties, it is proposed to undertake a feasibility study that will examine options and consider viability of proposals. It will then provide information to support early engagement and informal preliminary consultation with stakeholders.”

